Binance Charity to Airdrop $1.2M in BNB to Flooded Southern Taiwan

Binance Charity has pledged up to $1.2 million in BNB to assist flood-affected users in southern Taiwan, offering direct financial relief via a series of airdrops.

Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq
Key Notes

  • Binance Charity will airdrop up to $1.2 million in BNB to users affected by floods in southern Taiwan.
  • Users with verified addresses in six severely hit regions are eligible for up to $80 in BNB.
  • Airdrop distributions will begin on August 14, 2025, based on proof-of-address verification.

Binance Charity has announced it will airdrop up to $1.2 million worth of BNB BNB $770.4 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $107.31 B Vol. 24h: $1.00 B , the native ecosystem token, approximately NT$35 million, to users in southern Taiwan affected by recent torrential rains and severe flooding.

The crypto aid initiative aims to provide rapid financial relief to individuals in the hardest-hit areas.

In its official statement, Binance confirmed that the assistance will be extended to users residing in six severely affected regions: Changhua County and City, Yunlin County, Chiayi County and City, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City.

Eligibility will be determined based on users’ proof-of-address (POA) details provided on the Binance platform.

Two-Phase Airdrop Based on POA Verification

To ensure targeted aid, Binance has structured the airdrop into two phases. Existing users who had completed POA verification before August 7, 2025, will receive $80 in BNB directly credited to their Binance accounts.

For users who verify their address between August 7 and August 20, 2025, a separate pool of support will be available. The first 15,000 eligible users during this period will receive $30 in BNB.

The airdrop is scheduled to begin distribution on August 14, 2025, ensuring timely support during the ongoing recovery efforts.

CEO Richard Teng Extends Support and Condolences

Binance CEO Richard Teng expressed his concern for the affected communities and emphasized the importance of solidarity in difficult times.

“We hope this donation will provide timely and meaningful assistance. Most importantly, we sincerely wish everyone impacted a safe and swift recovery and a smooth return to normal life.”

Teng also highlighted Binance’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian response, noting that Binance Charity has previously provided aid in the aftermath of natural disasters in Taiwan, Thailand, Myanmar, Argentina, Turkey, and several European countries.

Binance’s Latest Proof of Reserves Report

The announcement comes as Binance released its 33rd Proof of Reserves report, offering insight into broader market trends.

As of August 1, 2025, user Bitcoin BTC $115 602 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $30.08 B holdings stood at 591,000 BTC, an increase of 2.99 percent from the previous month. In contrast, Ethereum ETH $3 793 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $457.94 B Vol. 24h: $21.27 B holdings fell sharply by nearly 10 percent to 4.555 million ETH. Tether holdings rose modestly to 29.85 billion USDT.

These shifts indicate a reallocation by users, with a preference for Bitcoin and stablecoins as the best crypto to buy amid uncertain market conditions. The decrease in Ethereum holdings may point to cautious behavior and a delayed altcoin season.

