Analysts now eye $1,000 as the next key level for BNB price, with some forecasting further gains toward $2,000.

The rally is driven by strong corporate interest, with Windtree Therapeutics committing up to $700 million for BNB purchases.

BNB Smart Chain recorded 387 million transactions and 33.7 million users over the past week.

Amid the broader crypto market consolidation, Binance Coin BNB $851.2 24h volatility: 7.0% Market cap: $118.56 B Vol. 24h: $3.53 B is seeing major upside, surging more than 7% in the last 24 hours to hit fresh all-time highs at $855. The daily trading volume for BNB has also surged by a massive 90% to more than $3.54 billion, hinting at strong bullish sentiment among traders. After unseating Solana SOL $192.7 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $103.65 B Vol. 24h: $9.89 B for the fifth-largest crypto spot, BNB has extended its lead further.

BNB Price Rally Turns Heads

Among the top ten cryptocurrencies, BNB is the top-performing crypto asset with 12% gains over the past week. After a pullback after rejection at $800, the BNB price has staged a strong breakout with high trading volumes.

Following today’s upside, the 24-hour liquidations for BNB price have surged past $4.14 million. Of these, more than $ million is just in short liquidations. Furthermore, the CoinGlass data shows that the BNB futures open interest has surged by 40% to more than $1.72 billion. This shows that bullish traders expect the price rally to continue further.

Following the recent breakout past $850, popular analyst Crypto Rand said that he expects the rally to continue further, with immediate targets of $1,000.

$BNB smashing the $850 and printing a new ATH feels unreal. I remember back in December 2017 when it pushed from $2 all the way to $20. Few years later…here we are, with the eyes set on the next target: the $1,000 range. Simply amazing, thanks @cz_binance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pPt0K6LVph — Crypto Rand (@crypto_rand) July 28, 2025

If the bulls manage to break past $1,000 with strong trading volumes, analysts predict the next potential upside to $2,000 and beyond. The recent upside comes following strong corporate demand for BNB strategic reserves.

Windtree Therapeutics has announced plans to acquire up to $700 million worth of BNB, following the token’s recent surge to a new all-time high of $845. The company has already secured $520 million in additional funding, supplementing an earlier $200 million allocation. On the other hand, Chinese microchip manufacturer Nano Labs began implementing its strategy to accumulate up to 10% of BNB’s total back in June.

On-chain Metrics Show Strength

Data reveals that BNB Smart Chain (BSC) ranks as the second-largest blockchain by transaction volume, recording over 387 million transactions in the past seven days.

Furthermore, had the second-highest user activity, logging more than 33.7 million active addresses, a 40% increase from the previous week. Also, its stablecoin transaction volume has reached $11.17 billion, while decentralized exchange (DEX) volume rose to $3.4 billion.

In addition, the total value locked (TVL) in BSC’s DeFi ecosystem has risen 22% over the past 30 days, reaching $10.2 billion. Bridged TVL has also climbed to over $19.2 billion, indicating accelerated network growth, according to DeFiLama.

