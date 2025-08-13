Key Notes

Analyst HashGlobal, via crypto influencer Crypto Patel, predicted that the BNB price will hit $2,000 this year.

BNB price is 6.47% higher over the last 24 hours at $854.64.

Its market cap has also climbed to $119.04 billion, suggesting a bullish momentum.

Bullish predictions about Binance Coin BNB $844.4 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $117.66 B Vol. 24h: $2.50 B price have suddenly surfaced, with analysts hinting at the possibility that the altcoin will hit $2,000 in a few months.

This comes as the broader cryptocurrency industry celebrates Bitcoin’s BTC $120 620 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.40 T Vol. 24h: $54.42 B recent retest of the $120,000 mark.

BNB Price Surpasses $850 Price Level

On Wednesday, analyst HashGlobal, via crypto influencer Crypto Patel, suggested that the BNB price could go as high as $2,000 and even more by year-end.

He supported his take on the subject with a strong technical analysis that highlighted key breakout levels for the digital asset.

For perspective, the analyst considered BNB’s current valuation and market cap, which is around $112 billion.

At the time of writing, the BNB price is up 6.47% over the last 24 hours to $854.64. Its market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are at $119.04 billion and $3.43 billion, respectively.

The state of these key metrics signals a bullish momentum around the BNB coin. Coming from a price level of around $644 per BNB in May, it has seen strong performance.

However, it still has a long way to go before it can successfully claim $2,000.

🚨 HashGlobal says $BNB could blast up to $2,000+ 🚀

I’ve already told you many times about those $2000+ targets, now it’s getting real. Big thanks to @cz_binance for letting us be part of this amazing ride. pic.twitter.com/H4CbBRSedR — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) August 12, 2025

Based on its current market value, BNB will be required to grow by more than 134% to reach this milestone price.

Crypto Patel looked at historical price patterns before making his predictions. He noted some resistance levels that, if breached, could drive BNB toward multi-digit price targets.

The analyst also believes that Binance’s evolving landscape and large trading volume could serve as catalysts for a potential BNB price increase before this year ends.

Increased institutional adoption and a generally bullish altcoin season could extend to BNB and drive the price of the coin to the projected level.

If the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves the BNB ETF applications, including VanEck’s, it could trigger another price rally.

However, Patel also noted the possibility of a bearish move if the market does not perform as expected.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.