Binance Coin Eyes Rebound as KGST Listing Fuels New Community Hype

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance started the new week on a high note, announcing that it will list Kyrgyzstan’s national stablecoin KGST on Spot and enable Trading Bots services. According to the top digital assets service provider, the goal of this move is to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot while also enhancing users’ trading experience.

The Binance KGST Listing Details

In a notice to its users, Binance stated that the KGST/USDT trading pair will go live on Dec. 24, 2025, 08:00 (UTC).

Also, Trading Bots services will be activated for the same pair on the same day and at the same time. However, withdrawals for KGST will open exactly 24 hours after the listing. Interested users can begin to deposit KGST in preparation for the stipulated date.

For now, the listing fee for the stablecoin is 0 BNB. Noteworthy, the trading of the above-mentioned spot trade pair is limited across several jurisdictions and regions.

In other words, not all countries have trading eligibility for the KGST stablecoin. For instance, it will not trade in areas like Canada, Cuba, Crimea Region, Iran, the Netherlands, the USA, and areas controlled by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, KGST is a stablecoin that is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the country’s Kyrgyz Som (KGS). It is designed to be a secure, transparent, and efficient digital currency solution for Kyrgyzstan and the broader Central Asian region. It is supported by BSC blockchain technology, making payments fast and at a low cost.

Also, KGST is leveraged for cross-border remittances and financial inclusion. As described by Binance, it is totally compliant with the strict regulatory and robust reserve management in the region.

KGST solves the volatility challenges of cryptocurrencies and supports Kyrgyzstan’s digital economy ambitions. It achieves this by combining national currency stability and the benefits of blockchain.

BNB Price Thrives on Binance Alliance with Kyrgyzstan

Following the news of the listing, the BNB BNB $862.2 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $118.63 B Vol. 24h: $1.11 B price has seen a spike in value. It is currently trading at $864.26, corresponding with a 1.31% increase within the last 24 hours. This reaction to the potential listing of KGST underscores the growing relationship between Binance and Kyrgyzstan.

Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, have been in close communication with Kyrgyzstan, especially after the latter hinted at improving the broader crypto ecosystem. The government planned to get CZ on board to develop a cryptocurrency policy, including a roadmap for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin BTC $89 707 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $30.01 B reserve.

At this rate, BNB may record a further surge once the trading finally goes live on the Binance Spot trading platform.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.