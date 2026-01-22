Key Notes

CryptoQuant reports that the Binance Bitcoin Leverage Ratio has hit the highest level since November 2025.

Bitcoin’s price has managed to reclaim the $90,000 mark after the recent selloff.

Big adoption might shape the overall Bitcoin outlook with a new Steak ‘n Shake program in focus.

For the first time since November 2025, the Binance Bitcoin Leverage Ratio has hit the highest level.

According to CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain, the market is likely in an environment that is prone to liquidations.

This could either be in the presence of rapid upward moves or sudden corrections. Despite this projection, Bitcoin BTC $89 944 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $1.80 T Vol. 24h: $53.48 B is still around $90,000.

Correlation Between High Leverage Ratio and Bitcoin Price

Data on the Estimated Leverage Ratio on Binance show a significant increase in leverage within the Bitcoin futures market.

Blockchain analytics platform CryptoQuant took to X to share Arab Chain’s chart, showing Binance’s Bitcoin estimated leverage ratio reaching 0.182.

This comes as Bitcoin’s price nears $90,000, based on CryptoQuant’s on-chain data analysis.

Binance Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits Highest Level Since November “This dynamic suggests that the market has re-entered an environment more susceptible to liquidations, whether during rapid upward moves or sudden corrections.” – By @ArabxChain pic.twitter.com/c6IoGviiBI — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) January 22, 2026

A higher leverage ratio indicates that a larger portion of traders’ positions is funded through borrowing.

This, on its own, signals an increased appetite for risk, especially among short-term traders and speculators.

Also, it could herald a significant price expansion, tied to the liquidity flow towards the derivatives market.

An accompanying chart showed that the ratio’s spike correlated with recent price rallies from mid-2025.

This highlights how elevated leverage amplifies market volatility and liquidation risks during corrections.

The shift is believed to be a signal of renewed trader confidence after a long, cautious period. At the same time, historical patterns suggest heightened susceptibility to sharp moves, urging caution in leveraged positions.

If Bitcoin continues to consolidate without sharp corrections, the elevated leverage could act as additional fuel for a subsequent upward move.

Conversely, if momentum weakens, the market may undergo further rounds of deleveraging before the broader trend resumes.

Steak ‘n Shake Debut Bitcoin Bonus Program

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is gaining traction among more institutional investors, as well as retail investors.

Steak ‘n Shake recently started a Bitcoin bonus program that targets employee retention rather than short-term compensation and does not alter base wages.

Starting March 1, hourly employees will receive a Bitcoin bonus of $0.21 per hour.

According to the management, this structure is designed to reward long-term employment while introducing workers to crypto without altering base pay.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.