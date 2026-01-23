Binance Picks Greece to File for EU-Wide MiCA License

Key Notes

Binance has moved to further establish its presence in Europe by filing for a MiCA license in Greece.

This move comes ahead of the July 1 deadline stipulated by EU authorities.

KuCoin also obtained a MiCA license in Austria, a sign of the latest trend among exchanges.

Binance has applied for an EU-wide Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license, with the filing in Greece.

It is also setting up a local holding company in the country, under the name “Binance Greece.” This marks a significant step toward strengthening the crypto exchange’s regulatory standing in Europe.

Binance Moves to Secure MiCA Approval Ahead of July Deadline

Once the Hellenic Capital Market Commission approves Binance’s filing for the MiCA licence, the exchange would be allowed to operate and market crypto services across the EU ahead of the July 1 deadline.

Binance Greece, which is part of this latest business in Europe, has been incorporated as a single-shareholder public limited company with an initial share capital of €25,000.

Binance has applied for an EU-wide MiCA license, filing in Greece and setting up a local holding company. If approved by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, the license would allow Binance to operate and market crypto services across the EU ahead of the July 1 deadline.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 23, 2026

The holding company’s primary activities will encompass acquiring and managing equity stakes in companies, both within Greece and abroad.

It also has the responsibility of providing advisory services, particularly those related to capital structuring, investment strategy, and liquidity management.

Binance’s Gillian Majella Lynch will lead the new company. Lynch joined the leading digital asset service provider less than a year ago as Head of Europe and the United Kingdom.

As a senior executive, she boasts several years of experience spanning banking, fintech, and crypto.

Meanwhile, Binance recently listed RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-pegged stablecoin. For now, the offering is only supported on Ethereum ETH $2 934 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $354.16 B Vol. 24h: $22.41 B , with support for XRP Ledger (XRPL) to come later.

This listing is expected to improve RLUSD’s liquidity and trading activity.

MiCA Deadline Puts Crypto Firms in Check

The MiCA July 1 deadline clock has been ticking, forcing crypto firms to make fast decisions.

A month ago, Italian financial market supervisor Consob drew a line in the sand on the regulatory framework.

It clarified that all VASPs that have been on the OAM register since 2024 can continue operating under the old rules only until June 30, 2026.

So far, several crypto firms have secured the license, with more applications currently under review.

In November, KuCoin exchange bagged a MiCA regulation license in Austria.

This means that it has the legal backing to offer its regulated services to residents of Austria as well as across the almost 30 other countries in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.