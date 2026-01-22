SENT Explodes 13% as Binance Announces Listing with Seed Tag

Key Notes

SENT rose 13% after the Binance listing announcement.

The spot trading for the token would open at 12:00 UTC on January 22.

SENT climbed to $0.02150 and added about $20 million to its market cap.

AI research organization Sentient’s native cryptocurrency, SENT, gained 13% on Jan. 22 after Binance confirmed it would list the token on its spot market.

The crypto exchange announced that the trading for SENT/USDT, SENT/USDC, and SENT/TRY pairs would open on Jan. 22 at 12:00 UTC. Deposits opened one hour after the notice, while withdrawals are set to start on Jan. 23, 2026, at 12:00 UTC.

Binance will list Sentient (SENT) with Seed Tag Applied Read more 👉🏻 https://t.co/opmSihrPTU pic.twitter.com/kVbH5Vmufa — Binance (@binance) January 22, 2026

Notably, Binance has added a seed tag to the SENT listing. This suggests that the token is still in its early stage and poses a higher risk and more volatility than standard listings. Cryptocurrencies with this label require extra steps from users before trading.

SENT Price Reacts

SENT reacted immediately after the listing notice. The token climbed to $0.02150 and gained around $20 million in market cap. Data by CoinMarketCap shows that SENT currently has a market value of about $155 million.

Listings on large exchanges like Binance generally bring short-term volume as new buyers gain access. Analysts suggest that the Binance listing could expand SENT’s user base and improve price discovery.

Sentient Pushes AI Focus

Sentient is an AI research group working on Open Artificial General Intelligence. The project has raised $85 million from firms including Founders Fund and Pantera Capital.

In 2025, Sentient announced that it was working on a system called The GRID. It is a shared network that allows more than 100 AI models, agents, and data sources to operate together.

SENT is used across the chain, the GRID, and all reward systems tied to Sentinet’s AI work. Holders can stake SENT to take part in governance and earn rewards by supplying computing power or data.

SENT enters 2026 with higher visibility and deeper liquidity with the Binance listing.

The team has set aside over 65% of the total supply for the community. That includes 44% for airdrops and community programs to reward builders, users, and researchers, over 19% for R&D work, and 2% for a public sale.

AI-based tokens have seen a massive surge this year as the sector’s gap with the crypto world continues to narrow. Data shows that the combined market cap of top AI and big data tokens has jumped over 300% over the past year to $18.99 billion.

SUBBD Gains Momentum, Raised $1.46M

As Binance moves forward with the SENT listing, some investors are turning their heads to new tokens such as Subbd. The project is gaining steady interest in the digital subscription space, with a focus on reshaping the content market through an AI-driven, token-based model.

Subbd is built to simplify how creators publish and earn from their content. The platform offers automated tools that reduce manual work, while users gain access to tailored and exclusive content. The goal is to create a more direct link between creators and their audiences.

The ecosystem runs on its Ethereum-based native token, SUBBD. The cryptocurrency is required for premium content access, AI-powered features, and community staking rewards. Users who stake SUBBD receive benefits such as private livestreams, limited content releases, and direct creator updates.

The project’s presale has raised about $1.46 million so far. SUBBD is currently priced at $0.0574775. Read SUBBD price predictions on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.