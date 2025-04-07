Binance Exchange Lands WorldPay Partnership, Here’s the Big Catch For Users

Key Notes

Binance has partnered with Worldpay to enable Apple Pay and Google Pay for crypto purchases directly on its platform.

The integration aims to make crypto access easier, especially for unbanked and mobile-first users worldwide.

Over 1,000 payment methods and over 125 fiat currencies are now supported as Binance expands its global reach.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a strategic partnership with Worldpay, a global payment technology provider.

The collaboration between the two firms will allow users to purchase crypto using Apple Pay and Google Pay directly through the Binance app or website.

Apple Pay and Google Pay Join Binance Fiat Onramp Tools

In a landmark move to simplify cryptocurrency purchases, Binance users can now buy digital assets using the debit or credit cards already connected to their Apple Pay or Google Pay wallets.

According to Binance, this is part of its plans to improve its fiat onramp, which lets its users convert traditional currency into cryptocurrency.

The partnership brings crypto purchases in line with how people make payments for everyday needs, such as shopping, subscriptions, and transportation. This will also reduce the need to manually enter card details or set up new accounts to acquire digital assets.

It’s worth mentioning that digital wallets remain the most appealing method of payment for millions around the world. Consequently, by linking its services with an application people use and trust, Binance is helping to reduce friction and lower the entry barrier.

Binance also sees this as a tech solution that opens up access to anyone interested in cryptocurrency. This is especially true for users who are unbanked or underbanked. In areas where financial systems are weak or missing, mobile-first tools like this can become the simplest and alternative way for them to transact, invest, and save.

In the published statement, Binance’s Vice President of Fiat, Thomas Gregory, said Worldpay’s strong global presence in digital payments made the partnership a natural fit. The move aligns with the exchange’s broader plan to reach users in regions with high mobile adoption but limited access to traditional banking.

The partnership also comes as Binance rolls out a new community-driven voting system to decide which tokens get delisted from the platform.

Expansion of Access through Local Channels and Currencies

The partnership fits into a larger effort Binance has been making to expand its reach and simplify crypto access worldwide. In the past year, the company has launched 18 new fiat channels. These include bank transfers, local card networks, mobile wallets, and region-specific providers designed to serve individuals and businesses.

Binance users can now access crypto using over 1,000 payment methods across 125 fiat currencies. Services also launched in more than 20 new countries, including mobile money integrations in nine African nations with limited banking access.

These efforts have paid off. In 2024, over 60% of users who used Binance’s Fiat and P2P services made repeat transactions, an indicator that the experience is working smoothly and earning user trust. Many crypto experts see the addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay as another strong move toward its mission of financial access.

Beyond this payment product, Binance has once more excluded Pi Network from its latest round of the Vote to List campaign. The initiative allows users to vote on which cryptocurrencies should be added to the exchange. In this round, 12 tokens were shortlisted, but Pi Network did not make the cut.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.