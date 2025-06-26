Binance to Delist 5 Altcoin Trading Pairs: Details

Key Notes

Binance has decided to delist ALPHA, BSW, KMD, LEVER, and LTO.

This action follows one of its routine periodic reviews, conducted to promote transparency and long-term, sustainable growth in its ecosystem.

Binance listed NEWT on its Earn, Futures, and Margin trading platforms a day before. .

Following its routine periodic review, leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has decided to delist a few altcoin trading pairs. The impacted tokens include Alpha (ALPHA), Biswap (BSW), Komodo (KMD), LeverFi (LEVER), and LTO Network (LTO). The delisting exercise will take effect on July 4, 2025.

Binance Outlines Phased Delisting of ALPHA, BSW, KMD, LEVER, and LTO

According to the announcement on the official Binance website, the delisting of ALPHA, BSW, KMD, LEVER, and LTO will occur on different days across various sections of the trading platform.

For instance, Binance Buy & Sell Crypto will delist the tokens and all their associated pairs earlier than the other platforms. It intends to carry out this action at 03:00 (UTC) on June 27.

On July 2, Binance Pay will follow suit, delisting the tokens above at 03:00 (UTC). Next will be the Conversion of Low-Value Assets, which will delist the tokens and their associated pairs on July 3 at 02:00 (UTC).

Users have the choice to convert the low-value assets beforehand. Binance Convert will delist the tokens as mentioned earlier, including their associated pairs, at 02:00 (UTC) on July 4.

This is the same day that ALPHA, BSW, KMD, LEVER, and LTO will be removed from the Binance Gift Card, but an hour after Binance Convert delists them. Binance users who have gift cards containing the affected tokens are expected to manage their holdings before this time to avoid any inconveniences.

It is worth noting that users can continue to trade contracts of the tokens, as this category of investment is not affected by the delisting action. Going forward, there may be a need to make adjustments to these contracts. This could impact their maximum leverage value, position value, and maintenance margin in each margin tier, amongst other features.

The prices of the affected tokens may face downward pressure following the delisting. Last year, WRX dropped over 60% after Binance announced its removal, falling from $0.2490 to $0.09893. A similar trend could occur with the current five altcoin pairs.

Binance Routine Review Triggers Token Delisting or Listing

The exchange emphasized that this move aligns with its commitment to transparency and long-term, sustainable growth within its ecosystem.

Binance has consistently positioned itself as a platform dedicated to safeguarding users and their assets amid highly volatile market conditions.

Whenever such periodic reviews are conducted, a delisting exercise is not always the outcome. Sometimes, it leads to a new coin listing on Binance. On June 25, for example, Binance added the Newton Protocol (NEWT) to its Earn, Futures, and Margin trading platforms. This followed Newton Protocol’s reveal of its tokenomics and an airdrop campaign that distributed NEWT tokens, accounting for 10% of the total supply.

As part of this new listing on Binance, users can now purchase NEWT using a range of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Revolut. They can also buy and sell NEWT directly through their account balances via the platform’s “Buy Crypto” page.

Several other innovative blockchain projects have also secured listings on Binance over the past year, reflecting the platform’s continued expansion and support for emerging technologies.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.