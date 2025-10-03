Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH Rising Wedge Hint $1,000 Target amid BTC Profit-Rotation

Key Notes

BCH achieved a rising wedge breakout with technical indicators pointing toward a potential $1,000 price target in the near term.

Open interest in Bitcoin Cash derivatives increased 4.5% as fresh capital entered the market, validating the rally's strength beyond rotation.

The altcoin benefited from broader risk appetite as US equities turned positive and traders anticipated another Federal Reserve rate reduction.

Bitcoin Cash BCH $605.0 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $12.09 B Vol. 24h: $360.18 M price traded as high as $609 on October 3, benefitting from increased investor risk appetite, amid positive US stock market performance and expectations of a second consecutive Fed rate cut. This brings BCH price gains over the last five days to 14.2%.

In comparison, Bitcoin BTC $122 556 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $82.21 B price only gained 3% intraday, consolidating below all-time highs near $124,000 at press time. BCH also mildly outperformed Ethereum ETH $4 503 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $545.12 B Vol. 24h: $45.34 B , XRP XRP $3.05 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $182.86 B Vol. 24h: $7.94 B , and Solana SOL $232.4 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $126.84 B Vol. 24h: $10.34 B on October 3. This shows that higher risk appetite has seen investors turn to mid-cap altcoins as US equity markets flipped green around mid-week.

Capital flows within Bitcoin Cash derivatives markets over the last 24 hours further emphasize the bullish stance. As seen in the Coinglass chart above, BCH open interest grew by 4.5%, keeping pace with the intraday spot price uptick, while 24-hour trading volume declined 20.9%. This confirms that the latest leg of the rally was propelled by new capital, not mere rotation of existing funds.

BCH Price Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Targets $1,000

Bitcoin Cash price has staged a strong rebound from September lows. Technical indicators suggest BCH could be set for more upside with its latest leg above $600 confirming a rising wedge breakout on October 3. As seen below, the rising wedge pattern hints at a long-term target at $1,000.

The MACD indicator on the weekly timeframe also shows bullish outlook with the MACD line crossing above the signal line, currently printing 49.5 versus 47.9.

Meanwhile, Price Volume Trend (PVT) data reveals a steady increase in capital inflows since mid-2024, validating the breakout as more than a recent short squeeze event.

In the bullish scenario, a sustained rally could see BCH price clear the $800 supply zone.

However, in a bearish scenario, failure to hold the $580 support zone could trigger a retest of $450. On the flip side, a breakdown below $450 would invalidate the wedge breakout signal.

