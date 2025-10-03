PEPE Price Prediction: Trading Volume Triples, Whales Move In – Is a Breakout About to Melt Faces?

The token jumped from $0.000009138 during the rally, briefly touching resistance at $0.000009681 before consolidating near $0.000009600, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Volume Surge and Whale Activity

Daily trading volume spiked to 5.61 trillion tokens, nearly triple the 30-day average of 1.89 trillion. According to Nansen, this surge followed heavy whale accumulation, with the top 100 non-exchange Ethereum addresses adding 3.4% to their PEPE holdings over the past month.

Meanwhile, exchange wallets saw a 2% decline in balances, hinting that coins are moving into long-term storage.

This shift reflects growing confidence from larger investors, with open interest in PEPE futures climbing toward $639 million as per CoinGlass data.

PEPE Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Near Breakout

The weekly chart shows PEPE consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern. Price has been squeezed tightly between lower highs and higher lows, setting the stage for a decisive move.

A breakout above resistance at $0.000009681 could trigger a run toward the $0.00002500–$0.00003000 zone.

A measured move projection from the triangle points to a potential rally as high as $0.00004061, representing over 400% upside.

However, a failure to hold support around $0.00000900 risks a breakdown, with potential downside toward lower support levels.

Meanwhile, currently at 47.16, the RSI is suggesting neutral momentum with room for either a bullish breakout or a bearish reversal. Also, the MACD is flattening near zero, showing that momentum is coiling but not yet committed in either direction.

As PEPE Reaches Critical Point, PEPENODE Presale Raises $1.6 Million

With whales accumulating, volumes surging, and technical patterns nearing completion, PEPE is at a crossroads.

At the same time, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is flipping the script on crypto mining – no expensive hardware, no technical skills, and no massive electricity bills.

Instead, it lets anyone join the mining game with just a few clicks by building virtual server rooms and launching digital nodes from any device.

The idea is simple: the more you upgrade your virtual setup, the more rewards you earn – and everything happens online, like a game.

This fresh, fun approach has already caught serious attention, with the presale raising over $1.61 million so far.

And with the next price increase just hours away, early buyers are rushing in to secure their spot before it jumps again.

To sustain long-term growth, PEPENODE incorporates strong deflationary mechanics. Around 70% of the tokens used for node purchases and upgrades are burned, steadily reducing supply and potentially increasing scarcity over time.

As an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum, $PEPENODE enjoys compatibility with existing wallets, decentralized exchanges, and DeFi platforms.

Early backers will also have the chance to rake in 809% in staking rewards.

To buy $PEPENODE, simply visit the official PEPENODE website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

Once done, follow the instructions to complete your purchase at just $0.0010831 per coin.

You can use existing crypto or a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.