Key Notes

Bitcoin hit $120,000, nearing its all-time high.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $627M in inflows over four days.

Citi has set a year-end target at $133K, with a bullish case at $181K.

Bitcoin BTC $119 761 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $65.67 B jumped to $120,000 this week, briefly hitting $121,000 and moving close to its all-time high of $124,457 from August.

As CoinMarketCap data shows, the price is up almost 10% in the past week, supported by strong demand from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which brought in $627 million over four straight days.

According to SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETH $4 463 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $538.70 B Vol. 24h: $40.95 B ETFs also gained momentum, with $307 million in inflows during the same period.

On October 2 (ET), spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net inflow of $627 million, marking four consecutive days of inflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $307 million, also with four straight days of inflows.https://t.co/Hj2Gs49bWa pic.twitter.com/CVBoNasftk — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 3, 2025

Wall Street Forecasts

Big banks remain divided on where Bitcoin is headed. Citigroup expects the token could reach $181,000 in the next 12 months, but sees $133,000 as a more realistic year-end target.

Citi noted that inflows into ETFs could hit $7.5 billion by year-end, while strong equity markets could push prices even higher. On the other hand, it also warned that Bitcoin could slip to $83,000 if the global economy weakens.

Moreover, Citi lifted its year-end forecast for Ethereum to $4,500. The bank sees the token’s yield from staking as a key factor attracting more institutional investors in the near future.

Retail Demand and the “Debasement Trade”

JPMorgan analysts say retail investors are turning to Bitcoin and gold as part of what they call the “debasement trade.”

Concerns over inflation, high government deficits, and weakening confidence in fiat currencies have led to growing demand for alternative assets. Bitcoin is now up nearly 95% in the past year, gold more than 40%, and silver about 60%.

Investors are spreading their bets across Bitcoin, gold, and silver as they look for protection against economic uncertainty.

Options Market Signals

Data from Glassnode shows traders focusing on the $100,000–$120,000 range for Bitcoin. Some bets are also being placed at $130,000 and even further out at $300,000, though these are more speculative.

#Bitcoin options flows cluster around $100k–$120k with light call interest at $130k. Further OTM strikes near $300k reflect cheap convexity bets, more sentiment-driven than directional but showing demand for upside exposure. pic.twitter.com/uWQFeWD8tP — glassnode (@glassnode) October 2, 2025

The balance between calls and puts suggests traders are hedging both upside and downside risks, showing that $120,000 is a key level for the market.

The fourth quarter is generally bullish for BTC and the broader crypto market is also rallying, with top analysts sharing their take on the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.