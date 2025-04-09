Bitcoin Dumps Below $75K Again Amid Persistent Strategy BTC Selloff Rumors

Key Notes

Bitcoin fell by over 9% since the Trump’s Liberation Day announcement, dropping to $76,900.

Rumors are circulating that Strategy might liquidate some of its BTC holdings.

Santiment predicts a sharp recovery in the crypto market once macroeconomic tensions ease.

After a brief touch of $80,200 on Tuesday, Bitcoin BTC $77 167 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $1.53 T Vol. 24h: $57.79 B has fallen back to $76,900, down more than 9% since the Trump’s Liberation Day announcement. Earlier today, prices dipped as low as $74,250, wiping out nearly 3% of the cryptocurrency’s market cap in just 24 hours.

On April 7, China offloaded $50 billion in US Treasuries, retaliating against US tariffs. The very next day, Washington responded with a steep 104% tariff hike on Chinese imports. This move has left all financial markets, crypto included, directionless.

As per a recent Santiment’s X post, traditional indicators may not behave as expected until there’s clarity on the tariff situation or until retail investors begin aggressively shorting or selling off assets. So far, neither scenario has taken shape.

Rumors of Institutional Selling

Meanwhile, there have been persistent rumors that the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, Strategy, may be preparing to liquidate some of its BTC holdings.

An 8-K form allegedly filed with the SEC on April 7 hints that if Bitcoin continues to trend downward, the firm could be forced to sell to cover debts.

Additionally, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) offloaded 3,296 BTC on April 8, making it the third-largest single-day outflow in its history.

BTC Price Outlook

On the BTC 4-hour price chart, the RSI stands around 40, indicating that the leading cryptocurrency is approaching oversold territory, though not fully there yet.

If RSI drops further, traders could see a bullish reversal. Investors should watch resistance around $80,000, a psychologically key level and the recent high.

Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands show Bitcoin touching the lower band earlier today, which is often a sign that the price is stretched to the downside. This could lead to a short-term rebound, particularly if candles begin to close above that lower boundary.

However, failure to reclaim the middle band (around $78,900) could prolong the downtrend.

Notably, CryptoElites claimed on X that Bitcoin has now “entered the bottom zone”, hinting that the market could see a spike in the near future. They believe the market has reset its leverage and may soon re-enter an accumulation phase.

Santiment echoed a similar view, suggesting that once macroeconomic tensions subside, the crypto market could witness a rapid and aggressive recovery. However, they cautioned that investors can expect wild swings until a global tariff solution is reached.

