The highest conviction Bitcoin holders realized approximately $2.4Bn in aggregate losses over a 48-hour window ending June 5, 2026, as the spot price breached the Short-Term Holder Realized Price (STH-RP), a level that, in on-chain analysis, serves as the final structural support in an intact bull market.

The breach coincides with a broader risk-off repricing across global equities, more than $2Bn in total liquidations of long positions across derivatives markets, and a Fear and Greed Index reading of 12/100, placing market sentiment in territory last seen during the COVID-19 crash and the November 2022 FTX collapse.

The analytical question is no longer whether this constitutes a Bitcoin downprice event of significance; it is whether the current long-term holder (LTH) distribution pattern reflects a cycle-ending deterioration in conviction or the kind of painful-but-finite flush that has historically preceded multi-month recoveries.

Bitcoin price has declined from recent highs near $69k to $62k, while the short-term holder realized price (STH-SOR) indicator shows short-term holders are capitulating and selling at losses. This on-chain metric suggests weak hands are exiting, which historically can precede… pic.twitter.com/WApSrH6o4N — Onchain Insights (@OnchainIns5699) June 5, 2026

LTH-SOPR and the STH Realized Price Breach: What the On-Chain Data Is Actually Showing

The crypto market is experiencing a fire sale, indicated by the Long-Term Holder Spent Output Profit Ratio (LTH-SOPR) falling below 1.0. This suggests that coins held for over 155 days are being sold at a loss.

This is a rare occurrence in bull markets that typically signals major lows, as seen in January 2015. December 2018 and November 2022. Data show that about 26% of Bitcoin sold recently came from holders who bought above $90,000, highlighting a shift from accumulation to significant distribution among long-term holders.

CryptoQuant describes this phase as an on-chain capitulation event, with short-term holder realized price (STH-RP) metrics indicating that Bitcoin is in a “deep fire-sale zone,” where coins are trading at substantial discounts. While this environment can attract value hunters, past cycles indicate that such conditions can last for weeks to months without a definitive price bottom.

Currently, the market has seen a 30-35% decline from peak levels, a range that has historically shaken out late entrants without ending the overall uptrend, though it’s still unclear if this phase represents a deep correction or a peak.

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Supply-in-Loss, MVRV Z-Score, and the Broader Composite Signal

When Long-Term Holders Send $BTC to Exchanges Watch Chart of The Week below👇 pic.twitter.com/3uV9H2jU5C — glassnode (@glassnode) June 4, 2026

Beyond LTH-SOPR, secondary on-chain metrics indicate capitulation without confirming a market bottom. Glassnode data show the MVRV Z-Score at around -1.5 standard deviations, near the $62,000–$65,000 support zone, which has previously marked accumulation areas in past cycles.

Currently, a significant percentage of the bitcoin supply is held at a loss, similar to conditions seen during the late-2022 capitulation, but these metrics do not confirm exhaustion of selling.

Additionally, the Realized Cap HODL Wave indicates turnover in the 1–3-month cohort, while longer-term holders remain concentrated, distinguishing this phase from earlier bear-market depths.

Confirming a sustainable bottom would require decreased LTH net outflows, sustained closure above the STH-RP, and stabilization in the supply-in-loss percentage, none of which have been established yet.

Three Scenarios: What Happens Next at the Bitcoin Realized Price Threshold

$BTC Taking out most of the liquidity below on this move down. Slow walk up during April into a big flush now. The biggest liquidity cluster in this area sits at ~$83K right above the local highs. Below, obviously the $60K area, which is the local low, would still have a good… pic.twitter.com/VwVcE3WQ0l — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) June 5, 2026

Bull case: The STH-RP reclaims on a daily close over the next 5–10 sessions, driven by positive ETF flows and slowing LTH spending, similar to the recoveries in March 2020 and late 2022. The $62,000–$65,000 range holds, indicating market absorption rather than weakness. Price targets could reach $85,000–$92,000 in 60–90 days with macro stability.

Base case: Bitcoin consolidates between $60,000–$68,000 for 4–8 weeks as the LTH cohort completes distribution, similar to prior accumulation phases. Confirmation signals include a flattening realized loss per day and positive ETF flows without immediate price spikes.

Bear case: A sustained daily close below the $60,000 support triggers a secondary capitulation, potentially dropping to the $52,000–$55,000 range, representing a 45–50% drawdown. Signals for this scenario include a deteriorating Fear and Greed Index, ongoing net ETF outflows, and LTH-SOPR below 0.90, indicating a shift to bear-market conditions.

The key indicator to monitor is whether daily LTH realized losses begin to compress, signaling exhaustion of distribution; a lack of compression suggests ongoing capitulation.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.