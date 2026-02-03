Bitcoin ETF Sees Inflows, but Investors Accumulate Ethereum

Key Notes

Spot BTC ETFs registered a net inflow of nearly $562 million.

Investors are also aiming to sell Bitcoin with a $252.6 million CEX inflow.

Ethereum investors accumulated more than $335 million in ETH tokens.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US recorded strong net inflows on Feb. 2, while the asset’s price hovers below the $80,000.

According to data from SoSoValue, spot BTC ETFs saw a net inflow of $561.9 million, led by FBTC and IBIT’s $153.3 million and $142 million inflows.

These products saw a net outflow of $1.61 billion in January.

However, spot Ethereum ETFs continued their selloff with a net outflow of $2.86 million on the same day, SoSoValue data shows.

Bitcoin’s BTC $78 278 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.56 T Vol. 24h: $61.74 B inflows came as it fell below $75,000 for the first time since April 2025. With the latest rebound, BTC is trading at $78,500 at the time of writing.

Ethereum ETH $2 293 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $276.77 B Vol. 24h: $37.79 B is also down 26% over the past 30 days, a level last seen in May 2025. The leading altcoin is currently hovering close to $2,300.

Selling Bitcoin, Buying Ethereum

The mixed signals don’t end with the ETF flows for the top two digital assets.

Bitcoin holders deposited 3,220 BTC into leading centralized crypto exchanges, recording a net inflow of $252.6 million, according to data from Coinglass.

On the other hand, Ethereum registered a net outflow of 143,640 ETH from CEX platforms, worth just over $335 million at current prices.

One of the most prominent ETH buyers is BitMine. The Ethereum investment company purchased 41,000 ETH on Feb. 2, according to a press release.

The accumulation brings BitMine’s ETH holdings to 4.285 million tokens, accounting for 3.55% of the ETH circulating supply. The firm also added that its staked ETH stands at 2.873 million.

Lookonchain also shared on X that a crypto whale bought the ETH price dip late on Feb. 2.

The whale accumulated 33,000 ETH, worth $76.6 million, and 250 Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC), worth $18.95 million.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.