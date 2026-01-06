Key Notes

US spot Bitcoin ETFs added $697 million on January 5.

Bitcoin gained about 7.5% over the past week.

Analyst said $93,000 is the final resistance before a possible move to $100,000.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a sharp return of capital on Jan. 5, with total net inflows reaching $697 million. This was the strongest single day of inflows since the market crash in October 2025.

The move came as Bitcoin opened the year strong and gained around 7.5% over the past week.

According to SoSoValue, on Jan. 5 (ET), U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded total net inflows of $697 million. The BlackRock spot Bitcoin ETF IBIT saw the largest single-day net inflow at $372 million. Spot Ethereum ETFs posted total net inflows of $168 million, Solana spot ETFs… pic.twitter.com/R71kynCXRH — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 6, 2026

Data from SoSoValue shows BlackRock’s IBIT led all ETFs, pulling in $372 million on Jan. 5. Fidelity’s FBTC also recorded $191 million in inflow.

This renewed ETF demand followed a rough quarter for Bitcoin BTC $93 360 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $51.34 B . BTC prices dropped to as low as $85,000 during the final months of 2025. In December, Bitcoin ETFs logged inflows on just 8 trading days amid limited buyer interest.

BTC to $100,000 Soon?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $93,800. CryptoQuant data shows that the top cryptocurrency is below the cost basis of coins that were last moved 6 to 12 months ago. When the price stays below this level, the downside risk stays high.

This zone has often acted as a trend filter during past cycles. According to a CryptoQuant analyst, the cost basis sits near $100,000, and a clean move above it would make the market structure bullish.

However, a rejection around this level would keep the broader downtrend in place. After weeks of downward movement, the price is moving again, and traders are focusing on this level. Popular analyst Ted said Bitcoin faces one resistance zone near $93,000 before a push toward $100,000.

https://twitter.com/TedPillows/status/2008203852097691885

On-Chain Data Shows a Key Shift

In a recent report, Glassnode noted that the market is experiencing a gradual shift in holder conditions. More coins have moved back into profit, while unrealised losses are dropping. Realised losses have also dropped sharply, which has led to less forced selling across the network.

$BTC is stabilising within the $80K–$95K range as momentum recovers and sell pressure fades. Spot liquidity is thin, open interest is rebuilding cautiously, and options markets point to near-term volatility. Read more in this week’s Market Pulse👇 https://t.co/gThjwACo4H pic.twitter.com/ehcrTHjkZR — glassnode (@glassnode) January 5, 2026

The report explained that Bitcoin is shifting from a correction phase to a narrow consolidation range. ETF flows and institutional interest are improving, yet on-chain demand remains slow.

According to Glassnode, as the market tries to build higher levels, traders could see sharp price swings and profit-taking in the near term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.