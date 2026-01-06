Coinspeaker

Bitcoin ETFs logged $697 million in net inflows on Jan. 5, the strongest daily intake since October 2025.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Editor Julia Sakovich
Bitcoin ETFs Post Largest Inflow since October Crash: Here’s What’s Important

Key Notes

  • US spot Bitcoin ETFs added $697 million on January 5.
  • Bitcoin gained about 7.5% over the past week.
  • Analyst said $93,000 is the final resistance before a possible move to $100,000.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a sharp return of capital on Jan. 5, with total net inflows reaching $697 million. This was the strongest single day of inflows since the market crash in October 2025.

The move came as Bitcoin opened the year strong and gained around 7.5% over the past week.

Data from SoSoValue shows BlackRock’s IBIT led all ETFs, pulling in $372 million on Jan. 5. Fidelity’s FBTC also recorded $191 million in inflow.

This renewed ETF demand followed a rough quarter for Bitcoin BTC $93 360 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $51.34 B . BTC prices dropped to as low as $85,000 during the final months of 2025. In December, Bitcoin ETFs logged inflows on just 8 trading days amid limited buyer interest.

BTC to $100,000 Soon?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $93,800. CryptoQuant data shows that the top cryptocurrency is below the cost basis of coins that were last moved 6 to 12 months ago. When the price stays below this level, the downside risk stays high.

This zone has often acted as a trend filter during past cycles. According to a CryptoQuant analyst, the cost basis sits near $100,000, and a clean move above it would make the market structure bullish.

However, a rejection around this level would keep the broader downtrend in place. After weeks of downward movement, the price is moving again, and traders are focusing on this level. Popular analyst Ted said Bitcoin faces one resistance zone near $93,000 before a push toward $100,000.

On-Chain Data Shows a Key Shift

In a recent report, Glassnode noted that the market is experiencing a gradual shift in holder conditions. More coins have moved back into profit, while unrealised losses are dropping. Realised losses have also dropped sharply, which has led to less forced selling across the network.

The report explained that Bitcoin is shifting from a correction phase to a narrow consolidation range. ETF flows and institutional interest are improving, yet on-chain demand remains slow.

According to Glassnode, as the market tries to build higher levels, traders could see sharp price swings and profit-taking in the near term.

Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years.

