In Trump Bitcoin news today, American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ: ABTC), the hybrid BTC mining and treasury company co-founded by Eric Trump, crossed 8,000 BTC in its corporate Bitcoin treasury on July 7, 2026 – a holding worth approximately $504M at BTC’s prevailing price of roughly $62,725.

This positions the company as the 17th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, ahead of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY) and Gemini Space Station Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI), according to data tracked by BitcoinTreasuries.net.

Thrilled to announce American Bitcoin crossing the 8,000 BTC mark! 🇺🇸 Even with crypto market volatility, I want to reiterate how we continue to differentiate ourselves, mining at a 52% profit margin in Q1 and continually adding to our treasury, all while maintaining one of the… pic.twitter.com/u7KWeaUjYO — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 7, 2026

This is not simply a treasury update. It is a case study in the growing divergence between operational metrics and shareholder outcomes in the corporate BTC mining sector – a divergence ABTC now exemplifies in unusually stark terms.

American Bitcoin passing the 8,000 BTC mark came as the Bitcoin price traded around $62,600, down -1.1% over the past 24 hours. All eyes are on the key support level at $60,000, but as long as it holds, a run toward $70,000 looks to be on the cards for July.

Eric Trump Bitcoin ABTC Treasury Milestone: Rankings, Scale, and the Gap Behind Strategy

(SOURCE: BitcoinTreasuries.net)

The 8,000 BTC mark represents significant treasury growth from the approximately 5,401 BTC ABTC reportedly held at the close of 2025, per Bitcoin Magazine data.

The company funds treasury growth through two channels: in-house BTC mining and open-market purchases. According to BSC News, ABTC added a net 1,620 BTC in Q1 2026 alone, of which 817 BTC reportedly came from direct mining production.

At current valuations, the gap between ABTC and the sector leader remains substantial. Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, the firm Michael Saylor built into the benchmark for corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, holds 843,775 BTC on its balance sheet, worth over $52.9Bn at the current price.

This is a figure that dwarfs that of any other corporate holder, and Strategy’s capital allocation approach, including its at-the-market offering framework for funding BTC purchases, has become the reference model against which newer entrants like ABTC are measured.

On July 7, Eric Trump, posting on X, described the accumulation trajectory in direct terms. “The stacking continues,” Trump said. “Huge congrats to the incredible ABTC team! Onwards we go!”

In the same post, he cited a 52% mining profit margin in Q1 2026 and characterized the company’s SG&A ratio as among the lowest in the industry, framing both as evidence of operational differentiation within the BTC mining sector.

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Financial Reality: Net Loss, Stock Decline, and the Margin Narrative Under Pressure

(SOURCE: Yahoo Finance)

ABTC’s operational claims contrast sharply with its financial performance. In Q1 2026, the company reported a net loss of $81.8M amid declining Bitcoin prices, even though its mining margin remained above 50%.

The all-in cost to mine one BTC was approximately $36,200 at the end of the quarter. Since its Nasdaq IPO in September 2025, ABTC shares have plummeted 94%, and a recent 1-for-15 reverse stock split provided no stability, with shares dropping 38% shortly after.

A Forbes report indicated that the company has lost around $500M in shareholder value since going public, while Eric Trump’s personal wealth increased significantly during the same period, which he called politically motivated.

The key question now is whether ABTC’s mining margins and SG&A management can generate returns for equity holders in light of BTC’s price risks. With a treasury of 8,000 BTC, ABTC is notable in the BitcoinTreasuries rankings, but it’s unclear whether this will translate into a recovery in the Trump Bitcoin empire’s equity value.

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