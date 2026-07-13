Wallet address 356my…BAsmK, dormant since October 23, 2018, transferred 2,931 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $188M at the time of the transfer, to an unmarked address on July 12, 2026, at around 3:41 p.m. ET, citing the on-chain intelligence platform Onchain Lens, which sources its data from Arkham.

The BTC price at acquisition in October 2018 was roughly $6,475, resulting in an unrealized gain of nearly tenfold, with a reported price of $63,100 as of 7 am ET on July 13.

A Bitcoin OG who had been dormant for 7 years transferred all 2,931 $BTC($188.03M) to a new wallet 3 hours ago. The OG received 2,931 $BTC 7 years ago when $BTC was trading at $6,513 and hadn't moved them until now.https://t.co/g1aUfU8aSn pic.twitter.com/0jRSQKIimV — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 13, 2026

This is not simply a large wallet reactivation. It is the latest data point in a pattern of long-term holders, wallets carrying Bitcoin acquired years before current price levels, beginning to reposition ancient supply at a moment when crypto markets are trading well below their prior highs but still represent multi-hundred-percent gains for 2018-era buyers.

The awakening of this 2018-era Bitcoin wallet comes as BTC USD is trading at $63,100, down -1.3% over the past 24 hours with a daily trading volume figure of $20.2Bn.

$BTC starts the week with a fresh dump. Nice reaction from our sell zone, but too bad the move happened during Asia session, so I didn't position there. My longs are closed BE and for today I'm looking for a potential short after the retest. Around 63.6K is where I'm… pic.twitter.com/9A9ZTvExPH — Lennaert Snyder (@LennaertSnyder) July 13, 2026

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On-Chain Detail: What the Transfer Does and Does Not Confirm

The recipient address, bc1qn…8gp25, had not moved the Bitcoin as of the time of reporting. The destination address appears unmarked, with no exchange or OTC desk affiliation identified in on-chain data.

This means the transfer remains classified as a wallet-to-wallet move rather than a confirmed exchange inflow – the distinction that on-chain analysts consistently identify as the operative bearish signal.

The Block noted that such transfers “often precede token sales for the owner to cash out profits,” and that this characterization is structurally accurate as a baseline.

However, the analytical question is no longer whether the whale moved; it is whether the destination address subsequently routes coins to a centralized exchange or known liquidity venue.

A transfer to an unmarked self-custody address is consistent with key rotation or cold storage consolidation, not necessarily an imminent sell-off.

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Dormant Bitcoin Whale Precedents: The 2025–2026 Reactivation Trend

Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wakes Up A Bitcoin wallet dormant since August 2010 has moved 20 $BTC worth roughly $1.47 million after 15.8 years of inactivity. The transfer immediately caught the attention of onchain analysts due to its age. Galaxy Research said the coins are from the… pic.twitter.com/QTj6vwY8mJ — BSCN (@BSCNews) June 1, 2026

The July 12 move sits within a broader reactivation cycle that on-chain analysts have noted building across the current cycle. The Block reported a July 2025 event in which an individual or entity moved over $8.7Bn in Bitcoin after 14 years of inactivity.

Analysts have widely cited that event as a marker of ancient supply mobility, with multiple large holders breaking out of decade-long slumbers at Bitcoin’s all-time high.

Supplementary on-chain research documents a pattern of comparable dormant-wallet reactivations in early 2026, with coins in several cases moving to fresh non-exchange addresses and no subsequent exchange deposits detected, a pattern interpreted as consolidation rather than distribution.

The broader pattern of reactivation without immediate exchange inflows has been the dominant outcome across comparable events – though it has not eliminated the supply-overhang narrative that tends to cap short-term sentiment.

Understanding how these long-term holder movements connect to broader capitulation dynamics is relevant context; prior analysis of Bitcoin long-term holder capitulation patterns shows that realized losses, not wallet reactivations alone, are the more reliable marker of distribution cycles.

Similarly, historical data on long-term holder selling cycles suggest that reactivation events raise the probability of supply pressure but do not resolve it in a directional sense until exchange flow data confirms intent.

The Analytical Signal to Watch for Bitcoin

(SOURCE: TradingView)

The operative follow-up indicators are straightforward: any transfer from bc1qn…8gp25 to a wallet tagged by Arkham or comparable tools as belonging to Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, or a known OTC desk would materially shift the read on this event.

Absent that, the transfer is a sentiment event, one that may weigh on BTC price in the short term by amplifying supply-overhang concern – rather than a confirmed distribution trigger.

We suspect the market will treat this as a watchlist item rather than an immediate catalyst, particularly given that, at $188M, this transfer is roughly 46 times smaller than the July 2025 event that preceded it in dollar terms.

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