Bitcoin Jumps Back Above $94,600 as Traders Rush In Again

Bitcoin rebounded to $94,600 with strong trading interest.

Spot ETFs recorded $151 million in inflow on December 9.

The market waits for the upcoming Fed rate decision.

Bitcoin BTC $92 349 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $1.84 T Vol. 24h: $53.90 B climbed back to $94,600 amid sharp pickup in trading activity in the late hours of Dec. 9. The quick surge above key resistance pushed traders back into the market and resulted in fresh fear of missing out (FOMO).

🤑 Bitcoin enjoyed a much needed rebound back to $94.6K today, reinvigorating traders, causing them to FOMO back in and expect higher prices. According to our social data scraping X, Reddit, Telegram, & other data, calls for "higher" & "above" exploded. 🟦 High bars indicate… pic.twitter.com/o3U3yWkwkk — Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 9, 2025

According to data by Santiment, social platforms such as X, Reddit, and Telegram showed a sharp jump in posts calling for higher prices. At the same time, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw their largest December inflow so far at $151 million.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $92,700, gaining over $50 billion in market cap.

Spot Activity Outpaces Futures

A recent CryptoQuant data comparing spot and futures volume shows that spot volume during the November 2025 bottom was higher than in April bottom. However, futures activity was stronger during April than in November.

According to a CryptoQuant contributor, this pattern suggests that traders in November favoured direct buying rather than speculative futures trades. This means investors are focusing on actual asset holding instead of short term bets.

Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision

Bitcoin’s move above $94,000 arrives as the US Federal Reserve holds its two day FOMC meeting.

In general, rate cuts bring upward moves for Bitcoin, since lower rates tend to weaken the US dollar and increase interest in risk driven markets. The outcome of the new meeting, which started on December 9, will be released on December 10.

However, early reactions of these meetings have sometimes been mild. Earlier cuts in September 2025 brought uneven results. In one case, Bitcoin barely moved. In another, the coin hit a four week high then slipped nearly $2,000 soon after, settling into a steady range.

Short bursts of volatility also appeared around the September and October announcements. CryptoQuant analysts caution that a buy the rumor sell the news pattern could appear again.

$100K “Around the Corner”

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe dismissed talk of a bear phase with an immediate target of $100,000. He explained that meaningful charts affect price action rather than cycle timing.

A great representation of the current status of the markets for #Bitcoin. Technically, we can all argue that #Bitcoin is correlated with the Nasdaq. Nasdaq has been showing resilience, Bitcoin has not. That creates mispricing and a divergence. That's why $100K is around the… pic.twitter.com/f8XYAqRNWS — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 9, 2025

The analyst noted that many beta stocks have recovered earlier losses and are pushing upward again, which hints at growing risk appetite. He expects Bitcoin to surge in the coming weeks due to its close link with beta assets. van de Poppe has set a price target of $110,000-$115,000 in the mid-term.

