Bitcoin price could rally to claim the upside liquidity at $114,000, however, a failure to break past this could trigger a sharper correction.

With headline and core CPI both coming in at 3.0%, below forecasts of 3.1%, markets anticipate a 25 bps Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

Altcoins Ethereum, XRP, and Binance Coin rose 3-5% following cooler-than-expected US inflation figures.

Bitcoin BTC $110 126 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $55.26 B price saw a sharp upside to $111,500 levels, extending its daily gains to 2.5% on softer-than-expected US CPI numbers for the month of September.

With inflation on a clear decline in the US, the chances of Fed rate cuts next week has surged to 99% as per data from CME Fed Watch tools.

As a result, altcoins are staging a quick rally with Ethereum ETH $3 875 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $467.29 B Vol. 24h: $33.44 B , XRP XRP $2.47 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $147.95 B Vol. 24h: $3.83 B , Binance Coin BNB $1 100 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $153.06 B Vol. 24h: $2.73 B , gaining over 3% each.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Rally to $114,000 on Softer Inflation and US CPI Data

Bitcoin price bounced back from the $110,000 support levels following the release of the US CPI data.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows stated that Bitcoin (BTC) needs to reclaim the $113,000-$114,000 range to confirm further upside potential.

He also warned that if the current rally turns out to be another false breakout, the market could experience a sharp correction in the near future.

$BTC has reclaimed the $110,000 support level. CPI data will be released today, and it'll decide the next move for Bitcoin. I'm currently looking for BTC to reclaim the $113,000-$114,000 level for more upside. But if this pump turns out to be a fakeout like the past ones,… pic.twitter.com/LuipNAVu0K — Ted (@TedPillows) October 24, 2025

The US Labor Department released a “rare exception” Consumer Price Index (CPI) report amid the ongoing government shutdown, showing inflation cooled more than expected in September.

Headline CPI rose 3.0% year-over-year, slightly below the 3.1% forecast, while core CPI, which excludes food and energy, also came in at 3.0%, under expectations of 3.1%.

Both the monthly headline and core CPI readings were weaker than projected, signaling softer inflationary pressures. This has once again triggered the risk-ON sentiment and paved the way for another Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

Amid the CPI inflation data, the US market is also showing strength with the S&P 500 gaining nearly 1% to record highs and approaching nearly 6,800.

Altcoins Rally as Fed Rate Cut Expectations Grow

The overall cooling of inflation is good for altcoins, as the Federal Reserve could pivot further towards quantitative easing. The data from CME Fed watch tool shows a 99% chance of another 25 bps rate cut coming next week on October 29.

However, it remains to be seen whether the bulls could pull this off for a sustained altseason. On-chain data shows that the Trump insider whale reportedly opened $150 million in long positions ahead of former President Trump’s speech today.

The trader, who claims a 10/10 success rate, is said to have accurately predicted every major pump and dump in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

🚨 BREAKING INSIDER WITH 100% WIN RATE JUST OPENED $150 MILLION LONGS AHEAD OF TRUMP'S SPEECH TODAY. HE'S 10/10 ON TRADES – PERFECTLY PREDICTED EVERY PUMP AND DUMP OF $BTC AND $ETH HE DEFINITELY KNOWS SOMETHING 👀 pic.twitter.com/MXDkki6BkS — 0xNobler (@CryptoNobler) October 24, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.