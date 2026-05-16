In Bitcoin news today, Tando, a mobile payments app available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store, allows users worldwide to send Bitcoin via the Lightning Network directly to Kenyan phone numbers. Recipients can then access funds in Kenyan shillings via M-Pesa without a crypto wallet or KYC verification.

Targeting remittances, freelancer payments, and merchant transfers, Tando taps into a mobile money network that processed KES 40.2 trillion (about $312Bn) in transactions over the past year, with over 32 million active users.

We’ve been on a side-quest, and we have good news from the other side! 40 million Kenyans now have a bitcoin Lightning Address! They didn’t need to sign up for one because they had it this entire time, attached to the phone number in their pocket! Try it: send bitcoin to… pic.twitter.com/MvjWl3nxmI — Tando (@tando_me) May 12, 2026

This isn’t just another crypto app; it shows how the Bitcoin Lightning Network can gain traction by leveraging established payment infrastructures. As larger remittance operators investigate stablecoin options, Lightning-native startups in Kenya aim to establish a stronger foothold before these alternatives enter the market.

The operator that successfully achieves reliable liquidity on the Lightning–M-Pesa corridor could set the fee standards for East African remittances, reducing costs long held by traditional wire services.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Bitcoin News Today: Tando App and How the Lightning-to-M-Pesa Settlement Mechanism Actually Functions

The mechanism works as follows: a sender outside Kenya opens a Lightning-compatible wallet (supported wallets include Phoenix, Blink, Machankura, Strike, Bitkit, Zeus, Breeze, and Wallet of Satoshi) and sends a Bitcoin payment to a Kenyan phone number registered on M-Pesa. Tando generates a Lightning invoice, receives the payment, converts it to Kenyan shillings at the current exchange rate, and deposits the amount into the recipient’s M-Pesa account via Safaricom’s API.

The recipient only interacts with M-Pesa, receiving a mobile money credit that resembles a domestic transfer. Tando co-founder Gitau states that Tando does not control user funds, serving as a “bridge facilitating value transfer” rather than a custodial service.

Independent reviews of the beta release indicate that there are no additional fees for users beyond standard M-Pesa tariffs, as Tando absorbs the costs during the adoption phase. However, reviewers noted two UX gaps: the app does not display the recipient’s name before confirmation, an important fraud-prevention step. and currently supports only Kenyan shillings, limiting usability for international senders. Tando’s non-custodial architecture distinguishes it from previous Bitcoin-to-mobile-money services like BitPesa, which operated as a custodial intermediary before rebranding as AZA Finance.

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Kenya’s Mobile Money Rails and the Competitive Landscape: What the Lightning Bridge Reveals About Remittance Infrastructure

Kenya serves as a critical test market for Lightning–mobile money integration, with 73% of adults using M-Pesa. This dominance means any payment protocol that settles to M-Pesa can effectively reach most Kenyans without direct user acquisition.

In other Bitcoin news today, competing services like Machankura, which launched in 2022, enable feature-phone users to send and receive Bitcoin via USSD, showcasing a model for broader access. Meanwhile, Strike entered Africa in 2023, focusing on US-to-Africa remittances, but lacks the M-Pesa-specific depth seen with Tando.

The success of this integration hinges on maintaining adequate Lightning liquidity, particularly during peak remittance times. If Tando fails to meet these spikes, trust among users who expect near-instantaneous M-Pesa settlements may erode.

The Central Bank of Kenya’s cautious stance on cryptocurrency since 2015 adds another layer of complexity, as Tando’s architecture may be viewed differently from direct crypto trading.

Tando and its partners plan to expand beyond Kenya into East Africa, signaling that Bitcoin Lightning could potentially integrate into a mass-market payments network through M-Pesa.

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