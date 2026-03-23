MicroStrategy (MSTR) has signaled an ambitious target to accumulate 1 million Bitcoin (BTC) by the end of 2026, a milestone that requires acquiring approximately 239,000 additional coins at an estimated cost of $22.2 billion. The Bitcoin treasury firm, led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, plans to finance this aggressive expansion through a combination of “Stretch” (STRC) perpetual preferred shares and at-the-market equity offerings, despite current holdings slipping below their cost basis amid recent market volatility.

“The Orange March Continues” — Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, hinting at continued accumulation via X (formerly Twitter).

MicroStrategy Accumulation Mechanics: The Path to 1 Million BTC

To achieve the 1 million coin target, Strategy must maintain a purchasing velocity of nearly $540 million per week through December 2026. Data from recent filings indicates the company currently holds 761,068 BTC, representing roughly 3.6% of the asset’s total fixed supply. The accumulation plan effectively removes these assets from the active trading float, transferring them into deep cold storage custody where they are excluded from daily market liquidity.

The cost of this acquisition strategy is rising. Strategy’s average cost basis now sits at approximately $75,696 per Bitcoin. With spot prices trading near $68,100, the company’s Bitcoin treasury is currently underwater by roughly 10%, marking a period of unrealized losses for the corporate giant. Despite this, Saylor’s recent social media activity suggests the firm views price dips as liquidity events allowing for high-volume execution without aggressive slippage.

The Orange March Continues. pic.twitter.com/NRaDL5AGXV — Michael Saylor (@saylor) March 22, 2026

Acquiring the remaining 238,932 BTC needed to hit the seven-figure mark will require capital issuance on a scale rarely seen for a single asset class. Previous purchase milestones utilized convertible debt notes; however, the scale of the 2026 target has necessitated a shift toward more complex equity instruments.

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Financing Structure: The ‘Digital Credit’ Innovation

Strategy has pivoted its funding model to rely heavily on “Stretch” (STRC) perpetual preferred shares, a financial instrument described by analysts as “digital credit.” distinctive for its high yield. These shares carry an 11.5% annual dividend, committing the company to pay investors approximately $0.09 annually for every dollar raise. This structure allows Strategy to raise recurring capital without immediately diluting MSTR common shares to the same extent as a direct equity offering.

The mechanics involve ring-fencing proceeds specifically for Bitcoin acquisition, utilizing a $2.25 billion reserve to service the dividend obligations. This approach theoretically allows the firm to arbitrage the difference between the 11.5% cost of capital and Bitcoin’s annualized appreciation. However, the model faces headwinds; the company reportedly halted STRC funding last week after facing difficulties raising fresh capital through the instrument, highlighting the market’s sensitivity to yield sustainability.

Market observers note that while convertible notes pose a risk of maturing debt, preferred shares create a perpetual dividend obligation that weighs on cash flow. The sustainability of the 1 million BTC plan depends heavily on the firm’s ability to refinance these obligations or cover them through the appreciation of the underlying asset.

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Supply Impact: Institutional Adoption Dynamics

1 million Bitcoin inside a single corporate entity changes the market structure permanently.

That holding represents 4.76% of the total 21 million supply. Adjust for lost coins and the percentage of actual circulating supply is significantly higher. Strategy has historically bought through corrections without flinching, which analysts say creates a structural supply floor beneath the market.

Bitcoin (BTC) 24h 7d 30d 1y All time

This is different from ETF inflows. ETFs depend on retail and advisor demand. Strategy buys on executive mandate. That means the firm can absorb sell-side pressure during periods of market apathy when nobody else is stepping in.

The whole machine runs on the MSTR premium. Shares trade above the Net Asset Value of the Bitcoin on the balance sheet, which lets the company issue equity at a high valuation and buy Bitcoin at market price. Sell high, buy lower. The gap is the edge.

But that edge is under pressure. Bitcoin dropped 3.8% over the weekend and Strategy’s position slipped into the red. A contracting NAV premium shrinks the capacity to raise funds through ATM offerings. The infinite money glitch only works while the premium holds.

There is another wrinkle. While the corporation is accumulating aggressively, Saylor has been selling his personal holdings. Corporate conviction and executive profit-taking moving in opposite directions is a detail the market is not ignoring.

The next 8-K filing tells the real story. Either the STRC funding pause is temporary and the march to 1 million BTC continues, or something structural has shifted in how Strategy plans to fund the final leg.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.