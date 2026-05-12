In today’s BTC USD price prediction, Bitcoin is holding firm above $80,000, a level that seemed distant just weeks ago, even as legendary short-seller Michael Burry delivers one of his starkest equity warnings in years. BTC USD peaked at $82,040 in overnight trading before consolidating.

And now, the question is whether the broader macro storm gathering around oil prices and CPI data can shake that $80,000 support level. Burry, whose 2008 subprime call made him a household name in contrarian circles, published a Substack warning that the Nasdaq 100 trades at 43 times earnings, against a fair-value multiple he estimates is closer to 30x.

Michael Burry, the investor made famous in The Big Short, is warning that the Nasdaq 100 Index is headed toward a dramatic reversal after a “parabolic” surge that has driven technology valuations to unsustainable heights. https://t.co/RAW2B5Q0R3 — Bloomberg (@business) May 11, 2026

“Wall Street may be overstating by more than 50% the earnings at our fastest growing, most highly valued companies,” he wrote, singling out the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s +70% surge from late-March lows as a red flag.

Separately, Brent crude breached $105 per barrel after President Trump characterized the Iran ceasefire agreement as hanging by a thread, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.42%. Bitcoin has navigated Iran-linked oil shocks before, though the confluence of macro pressures this week is unusually dense.

(SOURCE: TradingEconomics)

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BTC USD Price Prediction: Can Bitcoin Push Through $81,720 Resistance Before CPI Lands?

Bitcoin’s technical structure has improved materially since mid-April. Analyst Ali Martinez flagged a weekly MACD crossover on April 13 as the catalyst behind the move above $80,000 for the first time since January, a pattern that historically preceded gains of 147% (October 2023), 75% (October 2024), and 35% in the most recent cycle iteration, with Martinez projecting an eventual $100,000 target on that basis.

The immediate resistance cluster sits at $81,720, which is noted as in confluence with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level, followed by $83,000, where the 200-day simple moving average resides. Support layering below is meaningful: $72,000 as van de Poppe’s primary floor, then $70,065 and $64,920 as deeper bull-structure anchors.

The MACD (12,26) reads 76, indicating positive momentum, though the ultimate oscillator at 39 and negative bull/bear power at -384 suggest short-term buying pressure is thinning.

$BTC The expected bounce from support continued over the weekend, but yesterday price got rejected once again at the recent highs and the 200 EMA. After printing continuous higher highs and higher lows, this was the first lower high within the current trend. With that in mind… https://t.co/m1AusC3Sto pic.twitter.com/LvaMnue7vG — ctm_trader (@ctm_trader) May 12, 2026

Three scenarios appear plausible in today’s CPI release:

Bull case: a softer-than-expected inflation print compresses rate-hike fears, Bitcoin closes above $81,720 on volume, and the path to $85,000–$89,000 opens.

Base case: consolidation between $79,000 and $83,000 persists as markets digest Burry’s warnings and await Fed commentary.

Bear case: a hot CPI number further strengthens the dollar, breaking $79,000 support. Institutional inflows remain a key stabilizer. BlackRock’s IBIT recorded $269.3M in a single day last week, a five-week record, with total ETF inflows reaching $358.1M.

Traders watching the $81,720 level closely will want to see a daily close above it before treating the rally as confirmed. Until then, the structure is constructive but not yet decisive.

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