Bitcoin News Today: Why the $80K Support Is Under Threat Despite Institutional Momentum

Bitcoin traded at $79,732 as of May 7, down 2% over 24 hours, after sharply rejecting a five-month high of $82,784 reached two sessions prior. This is not very bullish news for Bitcoin today.

The reversal pulled BTC back below the $80,000 psychological threshold, a level it has now failed to structurally hold across three separate tests in four months.

The analytical question is no longer whether Bitcoin can reach $80,000; it is whether the structural conditions exist to convert that level from a ceiling into a floor.

On-chain data, derivatives positioning, and technical indicators are currently aligned against that conversion, even as institutional investment flows remain elevated, a divergence that defines the fragility of the current setup.

DISCOVER: Meme coin supercycle: Top performers this week

The $80K Level: What Bitcoin Price Structure Is Actually Showing

In the current BTC price analysis, the four-hour chart identifies $80,513 as the immediate resistance level Bitcoin must reclaim and close above to signal any credible bullish reassertion.

That level is not arbitrary; it represents the base of the supply cluster that capped price during the late-April consolidation and has since flipped from support to overhead resistance following the failed breakout at $82,784.

The significance is not that Bitcoin touched $82,784; it is that it could not close above it on meaningful volume. According to data tracked via TradingView, trading volume spiked 25% to $45 billion on May 7 during the push above $80,000 but faded 15% in the subsequent reversal, the classic exhaustion signature of a mechanical breakout rather than structural demand. Intraday wicks into the $81,000–$82,000 range without sustained daily closes above $80,513 confirm the level is functioning as resistance, not as a cleared zone.

Immediate downside structure places the first support at $79,135, which was already being tested at press time, followed by a more significant demand cluster at $74,857. The 200-day simple moving average sits at $83,435; the next material overhead target, should bulls reclaim $80,513, while the 100-day moving average at approximately $72,000 provides dynamic downside backing. A daily close below $79,135 on elevated volume would signal that the current bearish structure is deepening rather than consolidating.

EXPLORE: Crypto breakout alerts this week

Bitcoin News Today: Can Institutional Inflows Convert $80,000 From Ceiling to Floor?

If you read the news today, it’s clear that the institutional investment case for Bitcoin remains substantively intact. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $623 million in net inflows on May 1 alone, the highest single-day figure in three weeks, signaling that institutional accumulation continued even as spot price waned.

That inflow volume reflects a structural commitment to Bitcoin exposure that is categorically different from the retail-driven demand cycles of prior years, a dynamic examined in detail in Goldman Sachs’s expanding Bitcoin ETF positioning and Wall Street’s growing balance-sheet commitment.

The complication is in the transmission mechanism. Institutional ETF inflows do not automatically produce spot price support – they must clear the derivatives overhang before they can lift the structural floor.

Open interest in BTC futures climbed 7% to $60 billion as of May 7, according to Coinglass, concentrating liquidation risk precisely at the level where institutional buyers were accumulating. That dynamic played out with mechanical precision: total BTC liquidations over the 24-hour period reached $105.45 million, with long position liquidations accounting for $93.87 million compared to just $11.58 million on the short side.

The Bull Bear Power indicator quantifies what the liquidation data implies directionally. BBP flipped negative on May 7, printing at, 1,614 after holding consistently positive from May 1 through May 6, the precise period that aligned with Bitcoin’s grind toward its five-month high. Simultaneously, the Aroon Down Line reached 92.86%, a reading that approaches the 100% threshold signaling a confirmed new low within the measurement period. Institutional inflows are real; their ability to absorb this derivatives-driven selling pressure in the near term is not yet demonstrated.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.