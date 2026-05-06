Bitcoin News Today: Michael Saylor’s Never Sell Bitcoin Doctrine Just Got Quietly Abandoned by the Company That Created It

In one of craziest today Bitcoin news, the ‘never sell’ doctrine that Michael Saylor built into the structural DNA of Strategy (MSTR) is now being qualified by the company that invented it, and the revision exposes a tension that has been accumulating across corporate Bitcoin treasury operators since the 2022 bear market: the ideological commitment to perpetual accumulation eventually meets the arithmetic of fiduciary duty.

On Strategy’s Q1 2026 earnings call, President and CEO Phong Le stated explicitly that the company would consider selling Bitcoin to buy U.S. dollars or retire debt if doing so is accretive to Bitcoin per share, a direct departure from the passive accumulation posture that defined the model since August 2020.

Genius Group completed a full Bitcoin liquidation under debt pressure. Nakamoto Holdings sold approximately $20 million in BTC at a realized loss of roughly 40%. The doctrine is meeting observable counterexamples at scale.

BREAKING: Michael Saylor says Strategy may sell Bitcoin to fund dividends “just to send the message” Says he wants to “rip your wings off” short sellers betting $MSTR must sell equity to fund dividends. pic.twitter.com/jUCiG6bwM3 — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) May 6, 2026

The structural significance is not that Strategy sold Bitcoin; it has not yet done so under the new framework. The significance is that the board-level framing has shifted from accumulation as a terminal objective to Bitcoin per share as the governing metric. That distinction has compounding implications for every corporate treasury operator that modeled its approach on Saylor’s original blueprint.

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Bitcoin News Today: The Capital Architecture Behind the Doctrine – and Why It Only Functions at One Scale

The mechanism functions as follows: Strategy finances Bitcoin purchases not through operating cash flow but through the continuous issuance of new equity via at-the-market programs and convertible notes sold to institutional buyers who accept below-market yields in exchange for exposure to Bitcoin’s upside through the MSTR equity premium.

The flywheel holds as long as the stock trades at a meaningful premium to net asset value, because that premium allows the company to issue shares at prices that are dilutive in share count but accretive in Bitcoin per share – each new dollar raised buys more Bitcoin than the proportional dilution costs existing holders in BTC-denominated terms.

Strategy held 818,334 BTC at the end of Q1 2026, acquired at a total cost of $61.81 billion and an average price of approximately $75,500 per coin – representing close to 4% of total Bitcoin supply.

Its dollar reserve stood at $2.25 billion as of December 2025, established specifically to service preferred dividends and debt obligations without requiring Bitcoin sales. The company reported a BTC yield of roughly 9% year-to-date, measuring growth in Bitcoin per share rather than price appreciation. That is not a sentiment metric. It is an engineering output.

The problem for smaller operators is that this architecture requires a persistent mNAV premium, institutional appetite for convertible paper, and a balance sheet large enough to absorb mark-to-market losses without triggering covenant violations.

Strategy posted a $12.5 billion net loss in Q1 2026 due to Bitcoin’s price decline and absorbed it. Most corporate treasuries cannot absorb that order of magnitude.

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