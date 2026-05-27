Bitcoin News Today: Unexplained $8M Bitcoin Burn, Whale Permanently Destroys BTC Supply

Bitcoin News Today: Five Bitcoin addresses, all created on April 10, 2014, simultaneously transferred a combined 107 BTC, worth approximately $8.2 million at prevailing market prices, to the well-known burn address 1111111111111111111114oLvT2 on Monday, permanently removing the funds from Bitcoin’s circulating supply in a move that on-chain analyst Sani (SaniExp) was among the first to flag publicly.

The synchronized timing, identical transaction construction, and deliberate locktime parameters ruled out coincidence almost immediately, sending observers across X into a cascade of competing theories about motive, identity, and intent.

We suspect this is less a story about a dramatic mystery burn and more a structural signal about the deepening sophistication with which long-dormant Bitcoin holders – whether individuals, collectives, or automated systems, are engineering irreversible exits from the network. The mechanics matter more than the motive here, and the on-chain record is unusually legible.

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Bitcoin News Today: The Burn Mechanism and What the On-Chain Record Establishes

The mechanism functions as follows: a Bitcoin burn address, such as 1111111111111111111114oLvT2 – sometimes referenced in community shorthand as a 1BitcoinEater-style destination, is a valid-format address for which no corresponding private key exists or can be derived, meaning any BTC sent to it is provably and permanently unspendable under Bitcoin’s current cryptographic rules.

The five sending addresses – 16g5hMoREWqMcaQGvnCHCWPheotD99bVQt , 1PkWqW1P7KsxYXsAnWMPru6NNTfBeiRT6V , 1LieqLD1qNadbQrSGjYAUT3tVL2w4cxXQu , 14UNkCVPDQFCZAvq3j4vUQ6h6pHwBtegMa , and 1JtpAuksysZdwzkCjwQpTG5mzE8BRq7qmh, Each sent their entire balance in a single output, leaving all five addresses at exactly zero.

Total fees paid across all five transactions amounted to just $5.56 at a rate of 1.81 sat/vByte, though on-chain analysts noted this represented roughly twice the prevailing fee level for that block range, suggesting the sender prioritized prompt inclusion once the locktime expired.

🚨107 BITCOIN WORTH $8.3 MILLION JUST VANISHED FOREVER Five long-dormant wallets suddenly transferred 107 BTC to a burn address yesterday, permanently removing roughly $8.3M worth of Bitcoin from circulation after sitting untouched for more than 11 years. Destroying this much… pic.twitter.com/gcNdGW6xJR — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) May 27, 2026

Every transaction shared locktime block 950,958, the same Replace-By-Fee setting, and multi-UTXO consolidation into one output, a fingerprint consistent with pre-signing and automated broadcast by a single operator rather than five independent parties acting in coordination.

Execution was synchronized to the second across all five wallets, according to Protos reporting, citing on-chain data. MEXC’s on-chain review indicated the originating cluster had been accumulating since 2014, with its aggregate BTC position peaking at roughly $2.5 million in late 2025 before being entirely destroyed in this event.

It is necessary to flag the epistemic status of several details here. Blockchain analytics firm AMLBot claimed some of the inputs carried historical associations with the defunct Mt. Gox exchange’s address infrastructure, but explicitly did not identify the actual sender or link the move to the Mt. Gox estate or its trustee. As of this writing, no court filing, official trustee communication, or creditor notice has confirmed any Mt. Gox connection.

The motive, the operator’s identity, and the precise trigger for the automated broadcast remain unverified. What the on-chain record does confirm, unambiguously, is the destruction itself: 107 BTC removed from BTC supply, the burn address now holding 807 Bitcoin valued at roughly $61 million in total coins that are, under current network rules, permanently inaccessible to any party.

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