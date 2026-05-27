US Crypto Groups Mobilize for Senate Vote on Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act

In Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act news, Stand With Crypto, the digital asset advocacy organization that has mobilized retail and institutional crypto users around U.S. policy fights since its founding, issued a public call to action on May 26, 2026, urging constituents to contact their senators and demand a floor vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), formally numbered H.R. 3633, after the U.S. Senate Banking Committee advanced the market-structure bill with a 15-9 bipartisan vote.

The substitute text under consideration covers illicit finance, decentralized finance activity, tokenization standards, developer protections, customer property rights, bankruptcy protections, and limits on stablecoin yield, a scope that would make CLARITY the most structurally comprehensive federal digital asset legislation ever to reach the Senate floor.

The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Clarity Act with a bipartisan vote. But the fight isn't over. The full Senate still needs to vote YES. Call your senators NOW and tell them to vote YES on Clarity. — Stand With Crypto🛡️ (@standwithcrypto) May 26, 2026

This is not simply a lobbying campaign pressing senators to rubber-stamp a committee outcome. It is a precisely timed intervention designed to prevent the most likely source of legislative mortality for CLARITY: the gap between committee advancement and a floor vote, during which competing institutional interests, bank lobbying, partisan procedural maneuvering, and the sixty-vote filibuster threshold, can quietly deflate momentum that bipartisan committee numbers suggest is real but that the full Senate’s political arithmetic has not yet tested.

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CLARITY Act Legislative Status: Senate Floor Arithmetic, GENIUS Act Precedent, and the Procedural Window

The House passed H.R. 3633 in July 2025 by a 294-134 margin, a vote count that signaled unusually broad bipartisan appetite for a statutory framework governing digital asset market structure, and that positioned CLARITY as the natural companion legislation to the stablecoin-focused Generating Enabling Networks Involved in Upstream Sourcing Act (GENIUS Act), which the Senate approved 68-30 on June 17, 2025.

The GENIUS Act, led by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) with co-sponsorship from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), established the first national Stablecoin Regulation framework for U.S. dollar-pegged payment stablecoins, including full-reserve backing requirements, monthly audits, and anti-money-laundering compliance standards for issuers.

The White House has signaled alignment with that broader federal stablecoin policy trajectory, reinforcing the legislative pairing’s political durability.

CLARITY, if enacted, would extend that statutory architecture from payment stablecoins to the wider digital asset market, establishing a three-category classification system: digital commodities under CFTC jurisdiction for sufficiently decentralized tokens, investment contract assets under SEC oversight for centralized or early-stage tokens, and payment stablecoins handled separately under banking regulators consistent with the GENIUS baseline.

A “mature blockchain” pathway embedded in the text would allow tokens to transition from securities to commodities once decentralization thresholds are met, including, by current draft language, no single entity controlling more than roughly 20% of token supply and open network access conditions.

The mechanism functions as follows: a project demonstrating those thresholds to the SEC could formally exit securities jurisdiction and fall under CFTC commodity rules, ending the ambiguity that has made U.S. token issuance legally hazardous for years. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott had previously signaled the floor vote was imminent, lending procedural credibility to the advocacy push now underway.

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