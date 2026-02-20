Bitcoin Options Market Structure Points to Potential $60K Retest

Bitcoin options traders are increasingly positioning for a downside move, paying a significant premium for protection as the asset struggles to reclaim the $70,000 mark. New derivatives data indicates a structural shift that could point to a retest of the $60,000 support level in the coming weeks alongside continued spot market weakness.

It has been 35 days since the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium was positive. This is the longest period of negativity for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/bIqQDcYAFI — ChiefraT (@ChiefraFba) February 19, 2026

EXPLORE: What is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2026?

Bitcoin Options Data Signals Downside

Professional traders are currently paying a 13% premium for put options relative to calls, a metric that signals elevated caution. Under neutral market conditions, the delta skew typically hovers between -6% and +6%. The persistence of this premium over the last four weeks suggests institutional sentiment has shifted decisively to a defensive stance. This aligns with recent spot market patterns, where analysts have warned that Bitcoin could drop towards lower support levels amid institutional selling.

Furthermore, recent data points to $910 million in BTC $67 093 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $1.34 T Vol. 24h: $43.96 B ETF outflows, compounding the bearish pressure visible in the derivatives sector. This risk-off environment arrives shortly after crypto liquidations hit $1.4 billion, serving as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in leveraged positions during volatility flushes.

EXPLORE: 10 New Upcoming Binance Listings to Watch in February 2026

Key Levels and Technical Structure

The technical structure of the options market reveals specific strategies being deployed on exchanges like Deribit. Data indicates that traders are favoring bear diagonal spreads and short straddles, strategies that typically profit from stagnation or moderate downside. The options market structure implies short gamma buildup that could impact spot liquidity, particularly if support at $66,000 fails to hold.

Prediction markets are also responding to the shifting sentiment. Current odds suggest a higher probability of Bitcoin’s price testing $65,000, though it may be lower. Another bearish indicator is the demand for stablecoins in Asia; the USDT premium against the Chinese Yuan has flipped to a 0.2% discount, signaling a lack of urgent buy-side pressure. While some analysts note that a $40,000 BTC put stands out in open interest, this likely represents deep out-of-the-money hedging rather than a primary price target for the majority of the market.

DISCOVER: Best Solana Meme Coins By Market Cap 2026

What This Means for Bitcoin Traders

For semi-professional investors, the convergence of negative spot flows and defensive options positioning warrants caution. The effective bet by market makers appears to be a test of $60,000 rather than an immediate rebound. Traders should monitor ETF flow data closely; a reversal there is likely required to neutralize the current bearish options skew.

On Feb. 19 (ET), spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $166 million, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw total net outflows of $130 million, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading at $96.80 million in net outflows. https://t.co/Hj2Gs49bWa pic.twitter.com/fNPHmfvyVJ — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 20, 2026

Despite the short-term negative price action, the infrastructure for institutional derivatives continues to mature. Recent developments, such as Ripple Prime’s integration with Hyperliquid, highlight the growing sophistication of on-chain trading access. As these platforms evolve, they may offer traders more granular tools to manage standard deviation risks during corrective phases like the current one.

DISCOVER: How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper – 2026 ICO Guide

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.