The Bitcoin price suffered a rough weekend, which erased weeks of cautious optimism in a matter of hours. The flagship cryptocurrency was trading near $76,860 at press time, down roughly 5% on the week, after a sharp flush that caught leveraged bulls badly exposed. What the headline number doesn’t fully capture is the structural damage underneath, and whether the $77,000 zone can hold long enough to matter.

Exchanges liquidated approximately $677M in leveraged long positions over a 24-hour window, according to CoinGlass data, the largest single-day wipeout since February 6, when bitcoin crashed toward $60,000 and erased $1.84Bn in bullish bets. Shorts, by contrast, accounted for just $65M in liquidations over the same period, a ratio that underscores how lopsided positioning had become.

(SOURCE: CoinGlass)

Ethereum bore the brunt: ETH long liquidations alone reached $244M, versus $160M for BTC. The trigger appears to be a confluence of hotter-than-expected US inflation data, rising Treasury yields, and renewed geopolitical tensions that collectively dimmed appetite for risk assets. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of roughly $263.2M in a single session just before the sub-$77,000 break, a clean risk-off signal that preceded the move.

The broader market is now watching whether macro headwinds stabilize or intensify, with Federal Reserve policy signals and ETF flow data serving as the most immediate forward catalysts.

This is how $BTC bottom will most likely form this cycle. pic.twitter.com/s4vvj4lx9h — Ted (@TedPillows) May 18, 2026

Can Bitcoin Price Recover Above $78,000 This Week?

Bitcoin is currently consolidating just above the $77,000 level after hitting a weekend low near $75,600–$76,500, according to MEXC market data. That $77,000 zone has emerged as the immediate battleground: it represents clustered stop-loss orders and a psychologically significant round number that bulls need to defend to prevent a deeper unwind.

Resistance sits at $78,000, a level BTC recently failed to reclaim, with $80,000 and the $82,000–$84,000 band representing higher-conviction recovery targets. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has retreated to 28 (“Fear”), consistent with the kind of sentiment compression that either precedes sharp bounces or accelerates into prolonged drawdowns.

(SOURCE Fear & Greed Index)

Three scenarios appear most plausible from current levels. In the bull case, BTC holds $77,000, ETF outflows reverse, and a reclaim of $78,000 opens a path back toward $80,000. The base case sees price grinding sideways in the $76,000–$78,000 range as macro uncertainty keeps conviction subdued. Weak trader conviction near key resistance has been a recurring theme in recent weeks.

The bear case and the scenario that would confirm a deeper correction involve a clean loss of the $75,000–$76,000 band; below that, the April 2025 low near $74,500 and longer-term support around $69,000 (the 2021 cycle high) come into focus. KuCoin’s technical analysis describes the current structure as “cautious but not fully bearish,” which may be the most honest framing available right now.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Mover Positioning as BTC Tests Critical Support

For traders watching the Bitcoin price stall below $78,000, the calculus is familiar: spot exposure carries meaningful downside risk at current levels, yet stepping away entirely means missing any recovery toward five-figure territory.

That tension tends to redirect capital toward early-stage infrastructure plays with asymmetric upside, projects where the entry price has not yet been repriced by a broad market re-rating.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is one such project currently in presale. Positioned as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, it targets Bitcoin’s most persistent structural limitations, slow throughput, high fees, and limited programmability by delivering sub-second finality and low-cost smart contract execution while retaining Bitcoin’s base-layer security.

The presale has raised $32.7M to date at a current token price of $0.0136802, with a staking mechanism offering high APY for early participants. A decentralized canonical bridge handles BTC transfers between layers.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

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