Ripple Spikes +2%, Outperforming BTC and ETH in Breakout Move

XRP Ripple has cleared a resistance ceiling that had turned back multiple rally attempts since April, surging 2.5% to trade around $1.45 while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted comparatively muted gains. The move came fast, and the volume behind it raised eyebrows. Whether the breakout holds or fades into another false start depends on one level that traders are watching closely right now.

The token climbed from $1.4176 to a session high of $1.5073 before profit-taking trimmed the advance, leaving XRP holding near the $1.45 area that previously acted as a ceiling. Critically, the breakout acceleration yesterday arrived with volume surging above $169M, a reading consistent with institutional-scale positioning rather than retail momentum chasing.

XRP had spent days compressing inside a tightening range, with analysts flagging bull flag and triangle formations building just beneath that resistance. The setup was textbook. The execution was sharp.

Broader conditions amplified the move. Thin liquidity across major exchanges had been flagged ahead of the session, meaning any confirmed break could produce exaggerated prints in either direction. XRP traded within a 6.5% intraday range, wide by recent standards, underscoring how quickly sentiment shifted once sellers were cleared out.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Can the Ripple Price Sustain the $1.45 Breakout and Target $1.80?

XRP is currently holding near $1.44–$1.45, up approximately 2.5% over the 24-hour period, after printing a session high of $1.5073. The token remains above the 100-hour Simple Moving Average, a level that has anchored the short-term bullish structure through recent volatility. RSI readings have strengthened without crossing into overbought territory, and the MACD remains in a bullish configuration, conditions that, taken together, suggest momentum is constructive rather than exhausted.

The $1.44–$1.45 band is now the critical support zone. Holding above it keeps the breakout structure alive. Lose it, and the next meaningful support sits at $1.38–$1.40, a retracement that would technically invalidate the current setup. On-chain data adds a layer of conviction here: exchange outflows exceeded 34.9M XRP tokens in a single reading, one of the largest outflow spikes of the year, pointing to accumulation rather than distribution.

$XRP highest weekly close since February 16th (marked by the light Blue line. However, $XRP still hasn't managed to break out of the range we find ourselves in. Closing a weekly candle above $1.475 would give me more confirmation our low is in. Watching to see what comes in… pic.twitter.com/tLJLw3vmGt — Cryptoinsightuk (@Cryptoinsightuk) May 11, 2026

Three scenarios appear most likely from current levels:

Bull case: A sustained close above $1.50 reopens momentum toward $1.56, with several analysts targeting the $1.80 area based on longer-term pattern structures.

A sustained close above $1.50 reopens momentum toward $1.56, with several analysts targeting the $1.80 area based on longer-term pattern structures. Base case: XRP consolidates between $1.42 and $1.50, digesting the breakout before a second attempt at the psychological level.

XRP consolidates between $1.42 and $1.50, digesting the breakout before a second attempt at the psychological level. Bear/invalidation: A daily close back below $1.44 increases retracement risk toward $1.38–$1.40, effectively resetting the structure.

The $1.45 level for Ripple carries particular weight: analysts estimate it represents the approximate cost basis for roughly 60% of XRP’s circulating supply, making it psychologically significant for long-term holders who have been underwater. That context helps explain why the breach produced the volume reaction it did.

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Bitcoin Hyper Eyes Early-Stage Positioning as XRP Tests Breakout Follow-Through

The Ripple breakout is real, but investors arriving now are buying a token already -60% below its $3.65 cycle peak, into a resistance cluster that extends to $1.80 and beyond.

The pattern of sharp moves followed by consolidation is well-established in XRP’s recent price history. That asymmetry, limited near-term upside against meaningful drawdown risk, has directed some capital toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays where the entry point still reflects pre-discovery pricing.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is one project drawing attention. Positioned as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, it claims sub-Solana latency on a network secured by Bitcoin, addressing Bitcoin’s three core limitations simultaneously: slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability.

The presale has raised more than $32.6M to date at a current price of $0.0136799 per $HYPER token, with staking available for early participants. The project also incorporates a Decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers, giving it infrastructure utility beyond speculative positioning.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

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