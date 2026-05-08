Bitcoin slipped back below $80,000 today (May 8), as fresh US military strikes in the Strait of Hormuz drained risk appetite across markets, pushing BTC to $79,250, a -2.8% decline in 24 hours. The retreat snaps a multi-day green streak that had carried the asset to $82,700 earlier this week. Whether the six-week winning run survives the weekend depends on one question: Will Iran respond or negotiate?

The proximate trigger was a reported new round of US strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, which rattled broader equity markets and prompted traders to trim exposure to speculative assets. BTC had briefly touched $82,000 on the back of $2.44Bn in April ETF inflows, the strongest monthly figure since October 2025.

That momentum has now stalled. Earlier episodes in this conflict showed Bitcoin reacting sharply to ceasefire deterioration, and Friday’s price action fits that pattern uncomfortably well.

The broader crypto market has fallen -1.2%, tracking the total crypto market cap sitting at $2.73 trillion, with risk-off sentiment extending across altcoins. The macro picture remains binary: a credible peace signal could reignite the rally, while further escalation threatens a deeper technical breakdown.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Can the BTC USD Price Hold $78,900 and Reclaim $83,000 This Week?

At $79,381.69, Bitcoin is pressing against a cluster of technical floors that analysts had flagged well before Friday’s drop. The immediate line in the sand sits at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $78,920; a breach there would expose the 100-day EMA near $75,886, a level not tested since the earlier phase of the Iran conflict. BTC’s reaction to ceasefire news earlier in the cycle showed how quickly the $72,000 range came into play once macro support evaporated.

On the upside, MEXC analysts identify the 200-day moving average at $83,000 as the pivotal resistance — a clean close above that level would open a path toward $89,000–$94,000 and potentially $100,000 if ETF demand remains consistent through mid-May. RSI sits at 65.60, technically still bullish but cooling after the short-squeeze spike faded.

Three scenarios deserve attention:

Bull case: Iran signals genuine ceasefire progress over the weekend, BTC reclaims $81,000 Monday, and ETF flows resume, $85,000 by mid-May appears plausible under that reading.

Base case: Stalemate persists, BTC consolidates between $78,900 and $81,000 as markets await the next catalyst.

Bear case: Escalation deepens, $78,920 fails, and a retest of the $75,886 EMA becomes the more probable outcome. The six-week winning streak is technically intact, but it is hanging on to geopolitics rather than fundamentals.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

For investors watching Bitcoin stall at resistance with macro risk overhead, the math on further spot upside at an $1.6 trillion market cap looks increasingly compressed. The asymmetric return window sits earlier in the stack.

That is the thesis behind Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Bitcoin Layer 2 project currently in presale that has raised more than $32.6M at a current token price of $0.0136797.

The project’s core claim, an ambitious one, is to be the first Bitcoin Layer 2 to integrate the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), theoretically delivering faster smart contract execution than Solana itself while relying on Bitcoin’s security layer.

A Decentralized Canonical Bridge handles BTC transfers, and the architecture targets the three structural weaknesses that have historically limited Bitcoin’s programmability: slow throughput, high fees, and the absence of native smart contracts.

The Iran conflict has already demonstrated how quickly Bitcoin’s on-chain infrastructure can be stressed, a scalability layer has genuine utility context here, not just marketing copy. Staking is live with a high APY on offer.

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