X Money: Elon Musk’s X Ready to Launch Crypto and Stock Trading

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is preparing to enable users to trade stocks and crypto directly within the app, aiming to transform the timeline into a financial hub. The company’s head of product confirmed X Money: the feature will roll out in the coming weeks, marking a significant step toward Musk’s “everything app” vision.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise: Musk has long had an ambition to model X after China’s WeChat, integrating messaging, payments, and investment services into a single interface.

X secured money transmitter licenses across multiple US states to lay the regulatory groundwork for these capabilities. The trading integration arrives as the company prepares to launch an external beta for its in-house payment system, X Money.

This payment tool is currently in internal testing and is expected to reach a limited user group within one to two months. We know Elon isn’t great at giving precise ETAs so for now we’ll just have to wait.

What Will X Money Offer? Smart Cashtags and Token Integration

The new trading capabilities will center on a feature called “Smart Cashtags,” described by X’s Head of Product Nikita Bier. This tool allows users to click ticker symbols in posts to view financial data and execute trades. However, X will not act as the brokerage itself; instead, the interface is expected to redirect users to partner exchanges for execution.

This approach mirrors how Metamask integrated tokenized stock trading through external providers, bridging the gap between user interfaces and regulated settlement layers.

Bier also emphasised that the rollout will include strict anti-spam measures. The executive noted that API policies would be updated to ban applications that generate non-consensual fee pools, a response to recent token-based harassment that degrades user experience. While specific supported assets remain unconfirmed, speculation persists regarding the integration of DOGE $0.10 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $16.91 B Vol. 24h: $1.54 B , given Musk’s historical support. X also recently partnered with PolyMarket for contextual data, a move mirroring how Crypto.com launched its prediction market platform to capture broader retail engagement.

Retail Access and Market Competition for X Money

By embedding trading into a platform with hundreds of millions of daily users, X could significantly lower the barrier to entry for retail investors. This integration intensifies pressure on standalone exchanges, a sector already facing consolidation as Gemini slashes staff and exits Europe to streamline operations in a challenging market.

Conversely, the revenue potential for X is substantial if it captures even a fraction of the transaction volume seen by major players. For context on the scale of this opportunity, competitor Kraken projected $2.2 billion in revenue for 2025, highlighting the lucrative nature of serving retail crypto traders. Analysts suggest this move could force existing platforms to reduce friction to remain competitive against Musk’s integrated ecosystem.

