Bitcoin Price Prints 5 Straight Green Days: Can BTC Hit $67,000?

The Bitcoin price (BTC USD) has closed higher for five consecutive daily candles, with CoinGecko reporting BTC at $61,400, up 0.2% over the last 24 hours and +4.60% over the past seven days. The streak is clean, unbroken, and worth understanding in context, because the macro engine driving it may have more runway than the price action currently reflects.

The catalyst traces back to July 2, when the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported only 57,000 non-farm payroll (NFP) jobs added in June, roughly half the consensus estimate of 110,000–113,000, with April and May figures revised down by a combined 74,000.

CME FedWatch probabilities for a September rate cut immediately repriced from 65% to around 50%, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) softened, and real Treasury yields pulled back.

On the same day, Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh noted that inflation risks had eased, compounding the dovish read. Non-yielding assets moved: gold climbed roughly 8% from $3,900 to $4,200 per ounce, while Bitcoin outpaced it, rising approximately 10% from its $58,000 low.

Can Bitcoin Price Hit $67,000 Before Month-End?

$BTC endgame for this bear: 1. Panic dump to $40k on “Strategy is forced to sell” fear

2. Saylor announces he already sold $8B of $MSTR/BTC via OTC, wipe debt completely, and sit on $50B balance sheet

3. BTC & MSTR bullrun, since there's no more liquidation risk around Saylor. https://t.co/bEwK0DlRJn pic.twitter.com/XjrPzpeLSV — 𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗼𝗽 (@nobrainflip) July 6, 2026

Bitcoin’s stronger recovery relative to gold reflects three measurable conditions at the time the NFP print dropped. The DXY correlation to BTC ran approximately -0.85 through the first half of 2026, making Bitcoin more reactive than gold to dollar moves on a percent-for-percent basis.

The sentiment index had collapsed to 11, deep in extreme fear territory, and the realized profit/loss ratio had fallen to its lowest reading since 2022, a classic capitulation signal. And Bitcoin’s maximum drawdown from its prior peak reached 53%, against gold’s comparatively modest 30% correction, leaving a larger compressed spring for any snapback.

Price recovery structure now shows the Bitcoin price above the $61,000 midband resistance that previously capped upside. MarketWatch’s BTC index data confirms a seven-day gain of approximately 4.5%. Support has been repeatedly defended in the $60,000–61,000 zone; higher lows on the daily chart suggest buyers are not retreating.

Bull case: Macro conditions hold, no adverse catalyst, and BTC tests $67,000, the upper band of the current $58,000–$67,000 range, within the week.

Base case: consolidation between $61,000 and $64,000 as traders await the next macro print before committing to a breakout.

Bear case (invalidation): a surprise hawkish data point or risk-off event pushes price back below $60,000, negating the higher-low structure. The 200-week simple moving average (SMA) remains a longer-term anchor for context on position sizing.

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Mover Positioning as BTC Tests Range Highs

Bitcoin at $61,500 with a $1.2 trillion market cap means the asymmetric upside is structurally compressed compared to earlier in the cycle. That math is straightforward.

Some traders look for comparable return profiles in Bitcoin-adjacent infrastructure projects at presale valuations, before liquidity and price discovery arrive.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) positions itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, targeting the core limitations that have historically constrained Bitcoin’s utility: slow settlement, high fees, and minimal programmability.

The architecture claims sub-second finality and low-cost execution while routing BTC transfers through a Decentralized Canonical Bridge — preserving Bitcoin’s security model rather than replacing it. The presale has raised $32,936,355.30 to date at a current price of $0.0136827, with staking available for token holders.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.