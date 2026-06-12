Bitcoin News Today: Strategy CEO Phong Le appeared on CNBC’s Power Lunch on June 10, 2026, and named three explicit reasons the company sold 32 BTC between May 26 and May 31, its first Bitcoin sale since a 2022 tax-lot transaction and only the second in corporate history.

That 32 BTC disposal, executed at an average of approximately $77,135 per coin for gross proceeds of roughly $2.5 million, sits against a balance sheet carrying 818,334 BTC at a total cost basis of approximately $61.81 billion.

The analytical question is no longer whether Strategy sold Bitcoin; it is what Le’s on-the-record, three-part rationale reveals about how the company now manages its treasury posture, and whether the bear-case interpretation of the sale survives contact with the actual data.

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Bitcoin News Today: The Three Stated Reasons, What Le’s CNBC Interview Actually Establishes

Le structured his explanation around three discrete rationales, each carrying a distinct functional meaning in corporate treasury terms. The first, market inoculation, was a deliberate signaling exercise: Le stated that Strategy wanted investors to understand the company is willing to sell Bitcoin when circumstances warrant, so that any future disposal does not arrive as a surprise.

That framing is proactive investor relations management, not a distress signal; the goal was to normalize the optionality of selling rather than to exercise it under pressure.

The second rationale was process testing. Le noted that buying BTC is operationally simpler than selling, and the company needed to verify that its full sell-side infrastructure, custody, execution, settlement, functions correctly before it is ever needed at scale. Maintaining operational readiness across both sides of a trade is standard treasury hygiene for any institution managing a position measured in the tens of billions of dollars.

"We're the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world. We're the largest purchaser of Bitcoin in the world. And we'll continue to be". Watch my conversation with @CNBC @PowerLunch below. 00:00 — "We're net purchasers of Bitcoin." The 32 BTC sale helped inoculate the market, test our… pic.twitter.com/aHlcNincNU — Phong Le (@phongle) June 10, 2026

The third reason was tax-loss harvesting, and it has a direct precedent: in December 2022, MicroStrategy sold 704 BTC to realize capital losses before buying back a comparable position shortly afterward.

The 2022 transaction left the company with more Bitcoin per share than before, because the tax benefit improved balance-sheet efficiency without reducing net exposure. Le indicated on June 10 that the same logic applies to tranches of the current 818,334-BTC position acquired at cost bases now below spot, the wide purchase range, spanning roughly $10,000 to $125,000 per coin, means selective harvesting of underwater lots is mechanically available even when the aggregate position is profitable.

As Le stated explicitly: “We did not need to sell our Bitcoin to satisfy our dividends. We’re able to do that through other capital-raising activities.” The three reasons, taken together, describe a deliberate treasury management framework, not a company liquidating under duress. The 32 BTC sale disclosed for tax purposes is consistent with that reading at every level of the filing record.

Strategy’s Holdings and Why a 32 BTC Sale Is Structurally Irrelevant

The scale contrast resolves most of the market anxiety on its own terms. A disposal of 32 BTC represents less than 0.004% of Strategy’s 818,334-BTC treasury – a rounding error against a position whose total cost basis stands at approximately $61.81 billion.

MSTR stock has lost 25% of its value since the June 1 announcement, and Bitcoin itself has declined approximately 15% over the same period, a reaction that commentator Jim Cramer characterized by saying co-founder Michael Saylor had “murdered” Bitcoin.

The magnitude of the price response relative to the size of the transaction is itself analytically informative: markets were not reacting to the 32 BTC, but to the perceived ideological shift from the absolutist accumulation doctrine Saylor built into the company’s public identity.

Le’s response to that reaction was pointed. He dismissed retail “crypto anarchists” committed to permanent holding and stated that institutional shareholders are the constituency to whom Strategy is accountable.

That framing matters structurally: it signals the company is deliberately repositioning its investor narrative around Bitcoin per share, a metric that measures BTC held per diluted share outstanding, rather than around maximalist ideology.

A treasury managed to optimize Bitcoin per share can, by definition, include selective disposals that improve per-share economics, whether through tax efficiency, dividend support, or balance-sheet optimization. Le has previously outlined two conditions under which larger sales would become rational: MSTR trading below modified net asset value and all conventional funding avenues exhausted.

Neither condition is currently met, and the company’s multi-year cash buffer, convertible debt facilities, and preferred share structures, including the 11.5% Series A perpetual preferred, provide the financing runway that makes forced Bitcoin selling unnecessary.

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