Bitcoin Price Macro Signal Puts $100K Target Back in Play

A specific macro-technical indicator that tracks cross-border yield dynamics is signaling a potential Bitcoin price bottom, improving the statistical probability of a rally toward $100,000 in the coming months. The signal, which uses a momentum oscillator to track the relationship between US and Chinese government bond yields, has historically preceded significant trend reversals, including the aggressive rallies in 2013 and 2017.

Bitcoin has been stuck between $65k and $74k The real bull market starts once we cross $100k I think this happens once we get a new fed chair I am so bullish on crypto in 2026!! pic.twitter.com/NnAyIh8gSM — borovik (@3orovik) March 11, 2026

As Bitcoin consolidates within its post-halving range, traders are closely monitoring this rare bullish crossover, which suggests the asset is currently oversold relative to global macro liquidity conditions. If the signal follows its historical pattern, the defined upside target places BTC in six-figure territory consistent with long-term cyclical models.

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The ‘Yield Product’ Oscillator: A Rare Specific Signal

The technical model in focus, highlighted recently by crypto analyst AO, utilizes the Stochastic RSI applied to the product of the United States 10-Year Treasury yield (US10Y) and the China 10-Year Government Bond yield (CN10Y). This synthetic metric attempts to gauge the interplay between the world’s two largest liquidity engines and their impact on risk assets.

When this specific oscillator flashes a bullish crossover from deep oversold territory, it has historically marked major cycle bottoms for Bitcoin with a high degree of reliability. The signal’s precision lies in its ability to filter out intraday noise and focus on the broader cost of capital and liquidity shifts that drive institutional allocation.

The historical data presents a compelling track record for this indicator. In 2013, a similar crossover preceded a staggering 8,700% surge in Bitcoin prices. Subsequent signals appeared prior to the 2017 bull run, which yielded a 1,900% gain, and the 2020–2021 cycle, which saw a 600% appreciation. Most recently, the signal flashed before the 2023 rebound, capturing the market low before a 350% recovery.

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Bitcoin Price Level Framework: The Path to $100,000

While the oscillator provides the directional bias, traders are looking at specific price levels to manage risk. The technical target derived from this macro setup points toward $100,000 as the next major psychological and structural milestone. This aligns with standard measured moves from previous post-halving accumulation phases.

However, for this bullish thesis to remain valid, Bitcoin must defend key support zones. The $60,000 to $63,000 region represents a critical demand floor. A confirmed daily close below this level would technically invalidate the immediate bullish crossover structure, likely forcing a re-evaluation of the liquidity thesis.

On the upside, the immediate resistance lies between $72,000 and the all-time high near $74,000. Clearing this supply wall with significant volume would serve as the first confirmation that the macro signal is active. Options market data supports this outlook, with positioning suggesting traders are beginning to price in volatility with an upward skew.

Furthermore, broader bullish signals are emerging from the ETF sector, where inflows have stabilized after periods of net outflows. If institutional demand continues to absorb miner supply, the supply shock dynamics of the halving may finally materialize in price action, catalyzing the move toward the $100,000 target suggested by the macro oscillator.

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