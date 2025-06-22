Bitget Rides into MotoGP: Can BGB Hit the $8 Finish Line?

Key Notes

Bitget becomes MotoGP’s first crypto partner, launching a high-profile sponsorship across major Grand Prix events in 2025.

BGB price forms a bullish symmetrical triangle on the weekly chart, signaling a potential breakout.

RSI and MACD indicators suggest waning bearish momentum, setting the stage for a rally toward the $8 zone.

Bitget, the sixth-largest digital asset exchange in terms of spot volume, has taken pole position in the global sports sponsorship arena with its announcement of a multi-million-dollar partnership with MotoGP.

This is the first-ever collaboration between the world’s premier motorcycle racing series and a crypto brand, a bold move that blends adrenaline-fueled racing with fast-paced crypto markets, according to the press release.

Notably, as a part of this team-up, Bitget is set to become the official regional partner for several Grand Prix events across Europe and Southeast Asia in 2025.

Crypto Pushes into Mainstream Culture

The campaign kicked off at the legendary Mugello Circuit during the Italian Grand Prix, marking a new chapter in the intersection of motorsports and digital assets.

The partnership features a promotional strategy that includes trackside branding, behind-the-scenes access for influencers, and a digital blitz designed to draw motorsport enthusiasts into the world of decentralized finance.

Additionally, three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo has been dubbed the icon for Bitget’s iconic “Make It Count” slogan.

As the crypto exchange pushes into mainstream culture through partnerships with Lionel Messi, Juventus, LALIGA, and now MotoGP, Bitget is tightening its grip on the global stage — and its native token, BGB, may be poised to follow suit.

The expansion is not only across industries but also across borders. Bitget recently announced that the customers in Georgia will have full access to the platform’s services with the move backed by the local laws and authorities.

BGB Forms Symmetrical Triangle — $8 Next?

On the weekly chart, BGB is tightening into a symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly timeframe — a setup that often precedes a breakout.

The price currently hovers near the lower support line of the triangle around $4.20, showing signs of consolidation rather than capitulation. The formation suggests that BGB could be coiling for a decisive move.

Momentum indicators further support the bullish case as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 48.20, close to neutral but with a slight upward tilt, indicating that selling pressure is weakening and that buyers could soon regain control.

On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates that bearish momentum is beginning to flatten, with the histogram fading and a potential bullish crossover emerging in the coming weeks.

A breakout from the symmetrical triangle could propel BGB toward the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level around $8.56, with interim resistance likely near $6.67 and $7.62 — very close to its all-time high of $8.49.

