Why Is SEI Price Up 16% Today?

SEI jumped 35% in three days after recovering from its monthly low of $0.1596.

The breakout from a six-month descending wedge signals potential trend reversal.

Market chatter hints at an upcoming announcement fueling the rally.

While the broader crypto market remains relatively calm on June 20, Sei BTC $105 954 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $22.14 B is making waves with a strong bullish move. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency has surged over 16% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading around $0.2136.

The rally appears to have been triggered by SEI breaking out of a six-month-long descending broadening wedge pattern. SEI recently recovered from its monthly low of $0.1596 on June 17, marking a 35% jump in just three days.

The surge has resulted in a 13% daily uptick in SEI’s market capitalization to around $1.18 billion. Trading volume has doubled in the past day, now standing at $268 million, indicating renewed investor interest.

Crypto analyst FOUR highlighted the bullish breakout on social media platform X, saying that SEI looks ready for a potential move toward the $0.80 level.

$SEI is gaining strong momentum and appears poised for a potential breakout toward the $0.80 mark. Current market dynamics make this a compelling setup for breakout-focused traders. pic.twitter.com/PKdAgETgPm — FOUR | Crypto Spaces (@X_Four_iv) June 19, 2025

Sei has been gradually gaining momentum over the past few months, supported by growing speculation around ecosystem growth.

Although no official announcement has been made, the sudden spike in buying pressure and social media buzz suggest that a development update or partnership news could be on the horizon, according to crypto market watcher, Viktor.

So what is the soon-to-be-announced news that an insider is twapping into on $SEI ? pic.twitter.com/0mtRyIOpd3 — VIKTOR (@thedefivillain) June 20, 2025

SEI Price Outlook

On the daily chart, SEI has broken above the middle line (20-day SMA) of the Bollinger Bands, with the price now testing the upper band. The bands are widening, suggesting an end to the previous consolidation phase.

The RSI currently sits at 57.74, well in the overbought region. This indicates bullish momentum, though not yet at extreme levels. A move in RSI would further confirm strength. If SEI can hold above $0.21 and push through $0.25, the next resistance lies at $0.32.

Meanwhile, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line, forming a bullish crossover. The histogram has turned green, supporting the case for a continued uptrend.

Snorter Bot Presale Gains Momentum

As SEI eyes new highs, Snorter Token (SNORT) is quickly gaining traction in the utility-driven crypto space. The project centers on the Snorter Bot — a Telegram-integrated tool designed to streamline meme coin sniping and trading within the Solana ecosystem.

SNORT Token Utility and Presale

The Snorter Bot comes equipped with advanced anti-scam detection, reportedly identifying honeypots and rug pulls with 85% accuracy. Holding the $SNORT token provides users with trading fee discounts, lowering them to 0.85% from the standard 1.5%.

Token holders can also stake their assets and earn annual yields exceeding 487%, along with gaining access to community airdrops. Through the bot, users can perform snipes, track portfolios, and mirror the strategies of top traders — all from within Telegram, with no need for browser-based apps or external platforms.

The team behind Snorter is conducting a crypto presale campaign, with the token currently priced at $0.0957. The presale price is expected to increase within a few hours, offering early buyers an edge before $SNORT’s listing on centralized exchanges.

So far, Snorter has raised over $1.12 million out of a $1.45 million presale target.

$SNORT Presale Snapshot:

Blockchain: Solana (with multi-chain capabilities in development)

Solana (with multi-chain capabilities in development) Token: SNORT

SNORT Funds Raised: $1.12 million

Current Price: $0.0957

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.