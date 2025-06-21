Byreal DEX From Bybit Officially Launches On Solana

Key Notes

Byreal has officially announced its brand launch, a product of a collaborative effort between Bybit and Solana.

Byreal focuses on putting builders first, becoming trader-centric, and being liquidity-deep.

Solana is gaining traction as a blockchain of choice, but price is still suppressed.

In collaboration with Bybit and Solana Foundation, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Byreal has officially announced its brand launch. Byreal is an ultimate on-chain liquidity layer for tangible assets. This platform aims to build towards a truly distributed financial system accessible to everyone.

Bybit’s Byreal to Pioneer CEX+DEX Integration Trend

As part of this newly launched platform, Byreal is looking to create a genuine, open, and transparent financial order. It is open to both professional and retail participants, with the long-term goal of establishing a unified on-chain economy where capital is deployed with conviction.

By making this move, Byreal attempts to change the narrative surrounding the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) niche. This includes being overrun by short-termism, unaudited promises, and superficial growth signals. Hopefully, it can build infrastructure that can reward substance over noise. On this basis, the company intends to focus on three core principles.

The first is to empower quality projects by focusing on curated listings and community-centric launch mechanisms. The entire target is to put builders and developers first. Based on its trader-centric approach, it also offers CEX-level execution and tooling without compromising DeFi values.

Byreal is also keen on bridging blue-chip and real-world assets with Solana’s composability and speed. Speaking of the latest development, Emily Bao, co-Founder of Byreal, discussed how a great exchange is not recognized for just facilitating transactions.

Rather, “it helps the world discover what’s truly valuable and gives those assets the liquidity they deserve. The next wave of value won’t be unlocked by hype, but by platforms that help real assets find real markets. Byreal is built to do exactly that — turning fragmented liquidity into unified opportunity,” she said.

Bybit is well vested in this initiative, and even Ben Zhou, the company’s CEO, acknowledged Byreal as a platform that embodies the future of trading. He pointed out the on-chain outpost of CEX that Byreal is bringing on board, while introducing blue-chip assets and institutional-grade liquidity into the decentralized world.

Zhou did not fail to express how pivotal it is for Bybit to pioneer the CEX+DEX integration trend. He believes it is significant to the dawn of a new era of unlocking unprecedented liquidity and market access.

Byreal testnet went live with its mainnet launch scheduled for late Q3 2025.

Solana Becomes the Choice Blockchain

Several projects have chosen Solana as their blockchain of choice. About two weeks ago, French financial services giant Societe Generale announced the launch of its USD-pegged stablecoin.

The stablecoin debuted through its crypto subsidiary Societe Generale-FORGE and on Solana.

The firm also chose Ethereum as one of the blockchain platforms to launch its stablecoin USD CoinVertible (USDCV). With this Societe Generale deal and others, analysts are considering the possibility that the SOL price will print a solo run amid general market downturn.

Shortly after Bybit first introduced Byreal, the SOL price showed a strong upside of 7.83% within 24 hours. The coin trades at $140.43, marking a further 2.50% dip in the last 24 hours. Judging by its recent outlook, Solana may need a stronger catalyst to push its price up.

Bybit’s new Solana-based DEX, ByREAL, merges centralized exchange-grade liquidity with DeFi transparency—going live on testnet June 30, with mainnet in Q3. Solana price jumped ~8% following the announcement as swap volume surged ~16%.#Bybit #ByREAL #Solana #DeFi #CryptoNews 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fz2qKZDcbo — The Solana Guy (@theSOLANAguy) June 16, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.