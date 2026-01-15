Ethereum Treasury Firm BitMine Invests $200 Million in MrBeast’s Firm

Key Notes

BitMine diversified its investment portfolio with $200 million in MrBeast and Beast Industries.

The company’s Chairman Tom Lee claims that the corporate and personal values of both firms align.

BitMine recently increased its ETH holdings to 4.17 million ETH.

BitMine Technologies has signed $200 million in investments to MrBeast and Beast Industries, which were described as “the leading content creator of our generation.” The popular Ethereum (ETH) treasury company, through its chairman, Tom Lee, attested that its corporate and personal values are strongly aligned with those of Beast.

BitMine Invests in Content Creation

BitMine announced the $200 million equity investment, citing that it has also implemented an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants. The deal is expected to close on or before January 19, 2026.

“MrBeast and Beast Industries, in our view, is the leading content creator of our generation, with a reach and engagement unmatched with GenZ, GenAlpha and Millennials,” Tom Lee stated, adding that “Beast Industries is the largest and most innovative creator based platform in the world and our corporate and personal values are strongly aligned.”

Jeff Housenbold, the CEO of Beast Industries, agreed to the ETH ETH $3 380 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $406.99 B Vol. 24h: $32.39 B treasury firm’s position on the matter, noting that “their support is a strong validation of our vision, strategy, and growth trajectory.”

He also claimed that it serves as an avenue to rake in additional capital that supports its goal of becoming the most impactful entertainment brand in the world.

Beast Industries is planning to implement more strategies that foster collaboration and the incorporation of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) into its upcoming financial services platform.

BitMine Increases Ethereum Treasury to 4.17 Million ETH

BitMine is still leading several other companies in terms of ETH holdings. In the first few days of 2026, it increased its Ethereum treasury to 4.17 million ETH.

This singular action further solidified its position as the world’s largest Ether holder with 3.45% of the total supply. At this time, 1.256 million are staked to secure the Ethereum network and generate staking rewards for the company.

The company’s staked ETH has now increased to 1.53 million, with BitMine controlling about 4% of all ETH staked on the Beacon Chain. The number increased after it deposited 186,560 ETH into the chain.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum is currently trading at $3,356.64, with a 1.94% increase over the last 24 hours. This gives the staked ETH a total market worth of $5.13 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.