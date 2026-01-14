Key Notes

BitMine has staked 1.53 million ETH.

The company now controls about 4% of all ETH staked on the Beacon Chain.

A January 15 shareholder vote could decide whether BitMine can keep scaling its ETH treasury strategy.

BitMine has increased its staked Ethereum ETH $3 292 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $397.02 B Vol. 24h: $37.77 B again. The company deposited 186,560 ETH into the Beacon Chain and now has a total staked balance of 1,530,784 ETH.

At current prices, the staked position is worth roughly $5.13 billion.

The transfer was sent to the Beacon Depositor address on January 14 and came just days after BitMine crossed the 1 million ETH staking mark despite a broader bearish market.

Balance Sheet Snapshot

BitMine now controls about 4% of all ETH staked on the Beacon Chain. Total network staking stands near 36 million ETH.

This makes BitMine the largest known corporate Ethereum staker globally.

Also, the company holds more than 4 million ETH in total. Roughly 37% of its Ether balance is now staked.

As of January 12, BitMine reported holdings of 4,167,768 ETH, 192 Bitcoin BTC $94 991 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $1.90 T Vol. 24h: $68.45 B , close to $1 billion in cash, and a $23 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings.

The firm has the flexibility to keep acquiring and staking ETH without immediate funding pressure.

The staking push comes as Ethereum’s validator entry queue has surged to 2.3 million ETH. This is the highest level since August 2023 and indicates increasing competition for validator slots.

It is important to note that ETH turned bullish in the past 24 hours alongside other cryptocurrencies.

The token gained about 7%, briefly breaking the $3,300 price tag. At press time, ETH trades at $3,286.

January 15 Vote

On January 15, shareholders will vote on Proposal 2, which would raise BitMine’s authorized share count from 500 million to 50 billion.

Management said that the goal is to avoid hitting a capital threshold as the ETH treasury grows.

$BMNR

$45 or $25 THIS WEEK Ethereum Investors are Watching BitMine's Shareholder Vote. The pivotal event is the deadline for shareholders to approve Proposal 2, which seeks to increase authorized shares from 500 million to an extraordinary 50 billion.

If the proposal fails, BitMine will eventually lose the ability to issue new equity for ETH purchases.

That would cap growth and limit future acquisitions to its existing cash balance of roughly $988 million.

The vote requires a simple majority. A rejection could delay expansion for months through reconvened meetings.

On the other hand, ahead of the vote, BitMine appointed Young Kim as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and board member.

Kim brings over two decades of experience across asset management, venture capital, and engineering.

Management is expected to outline post‑vote plans at the annual meeting in Las Vegas, including updates on its Made in America Validator Network and potential open‑market ETH purchases on Jan. 15.

