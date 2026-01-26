BitMine Makes Largest 2026 Ethereum Purchase, Hits 3.52% Supply

Key Notes

The acquisition advances BitMine's goal of controlling 5% of Ethereum's total supply, currently holding 3.52% of all tokens.

BitMine maintains $12.8 billion in total crypto holdings including staked ETH generating $374 million in annual staking rewards.

BMNR stock trades at $28.63 with $1.2 billion daily volume despite limited price momentum in early 2026.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) acquired 40,302 ETH last week, marking its biggest Ethereum ETH $2 920 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $352.42 B Vol. 24h: $31.12 B purchase in 2026 as the company accelerates toward owning 5% of total supply.

The firm now holds 4,243,338 ETH, valued at $12.05 billion, representing 3.52% of Ethereum’s 120.7 million token supply, according to its January 26 announcement, and it’s confirmed by Coingecko data.

BitMine remains the world’s largest corporate Ethereum treasury, a position it has held while executing an aggressive accumulation strategy throughout 2025 and into early 2026.

The company’s total crypto and cash holdings reached $12.8 billion, including 193 Bitcoin BTC $87 913 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.76 T Vol. 24h: $53.53 B , $682 million in cash, and $219 million in strategic investments, based on its press release.

Positive Reactions From Davos, and Future Plans

In the company’s press release, they add selected nine positive mentions of different global leaders like Donald Trump and the CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, about digital assets, showing a positive sentiment around crypto, like Ethereum at the World Economic Forum in Davos, prompted Lee to state, “Ethereum remains the most widely used by Wall Street today and most reliable blockchain with zero downtime since inception”.

This new acquisition follows BitMine shareholders’ January approval to increase authorized shares with 81% support, enabling continued treasury expansion.

Also, the company has staked 2,009,267 ETH, worth $5.7 billion, generating an estimated $374 million in staking fees annually at the 2.81% Composite Ethereum Staking Rate (the average yield across major staking providers). The company plans to launch its Made in America Validator Network (MAVAN) staking infrastructure in Q1 2026 to enhance returns.

BMNR Stock Shows Muted Gains Despite High Trading Volume

NYSE American-listed BMNR stock traded at $28.63 on January 26, fluctuating between $27.60 and $28.74 during the session with an average volume of 44 million shares, according to Yahoo! Finance. The stock maintains its position as the 91st most actively traded in the US, averaging $1.2 billion in daily volume over the past five days, despite lacking much upward momentum in 2026.

BitMine’s purchase led, again, the trend of corporate Ethereum accumulation in 2026, with Hong Kong-based Trend Research acquiring 41,500 ETH for approximately $126 million using decentralized borrowing through Aave, rather than traditional equity sales. The BitMine strategy positions it nearly 70% toward its goal of controlling 5% of Ethereum’s supply, as the corporate Ethereum treasury trend accelerates in early 2026.

