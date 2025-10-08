Key Notes

BlackRock Bitcoin AUM approaches $100 billion, making it one of the fastest ETFs to reach this milestone.

All 11 original spot Bitcoin ETFs, including GBTC, recorded inflows last week, highlighting robust institutional interest.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan expects Bitcoin ETFs to see record inflows in Q4 2025 as part of the “debasement trade”.

Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs have shot up significantly, with BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leading more of the flows. BlackRock’s IBIT is also competing with the S&P 500 ETFs, with its weekly inflows shooting to $3.5 billion. This accounts for a total of 10% of the total net ETF flows over the period.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Grabs the Top Spot

With a strong surge in the net inflows over the past week, BlackRock’s IBIT topped the chart in terms of net inflows. In fact, it outperformed top S&P 500 ETFs like SPLG and VOO by a wide margin, as reported by Bloomberg strategist Eric Balchunas.

$IBIT is #1 in weekly flows among all ETFs w/ $3.5b which is 10% of all net flows into ETFs. Also notable is the rest of the 11 OG spot btc ETFs all took in cash in past week, even $GBTC somehow, that's how hungry the fish are. Two steps forward mode. Enjoy while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/iNrcgiRVHV — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 8, 2025

Balchunas also noted another shift in the trend, with all 11 original spot Bitcoin ETFs also recorded inflows last week, including GBTC. This highlights strong institutional demand for Bitcoin exposure.

On Oct. 7, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded a net inflow of 7,401 BTC, valued at approximately $899.47 million. This marks the fourth-highest single-day inflow in the ETF’s history. Furthermore, IBIT’s daily trading volume has surged to $5.7 billion.

According to the official iShares data, BlackRock’s IBIT holds close to 800,000 Bitcoin, with its net assets under management now approaching close to $100 billion. Eric Balchunas stated that IBIT is on track to become the fastest ETH to hit this AUm milestone.

Balchunas noted that while the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) hit this milestone in 2,011 days, IBIT is on track to approach this with just 435 trading days.

Here’s the fastest ETFs hit to $100b chart. $VOO current best at 2,011 days. $IBIT at 435 days but w $2b to go. Via @JackiWang17 pic.twitter.com/IrGLgrz2dr — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 6, 2025

Bitcoin ETFs Could See Stronger Q4

Market analysts note that spot Bitcoin ETFs closely follow the Bitcoin price trajectory, which touched all-time highs of $126,000 earlier this week. As experts see a strong BTC upside in Q4, the inflows might follow as well.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan projected that US Bitcoin ETFs would surpass their $36 billion debut-year inflows in 2025. To date, the ETFs have accumulated approximately $22.5 billion, putting them on track for roughly $30 billion by year-end.

In the debut year 2024, the BTC ETFs clocked $36 billion in total inflows. However, Hougan is confident that this year’s inflows will surpass last year’s numbers.

“In the first four trading days of the quarter, we’ve already had $3.5 billion in net flows, bringing total YTD flows to $25.9 billion. We have 64 more days to get another $10 billion. I think we’ll do that and then some,” added he.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.