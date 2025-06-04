BlackRock’s IBIT Eyes 28% Upside, ETF Inflows Resume

Key Notes

Trader buys 3,000 IBIT $77 call options, betting on a 28% rally by June end.

IBIT surpasses $70B AUM, now among top 25 largest ETFs.

Bitcoin ETF inflows resume with $375M, led by Ark Invest and Fidelity.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has been on investors’ radar following stellar inflows and AUM crossing $70 billion.

With IBIT share price up 13% over the last month, traders are now betting on a moonshot, expecting 28% upside from the current level all the way to $77.

Will Blackrock’s IBIT Share Hit $77 by June End?

On Tuesday, a trader acquired 3,000 contracts of the IBIT $77 strike call option expiring on June 27, according to data from Barchart.com. The purchase involved a total premium of $39,000, reflecting a significant bullish stance on the Bitcoin-tracking ETF.

Bitcoin $BTC Unusual Options Trade 🚨 A trader bought 3,000 $IBIT 77 strike calls expiring June 27 this morning for $0.13 (total premium of $39,000) pic.twitter.com/eKcz6T3qyi — Barchart (@Barchart) June 4, 2025

A call option provides the buyer with the right, but not the obligation, to purchase the underlying asset at a specified price before the contract expires. In this case, the $77 strike call suggests an expectation that IBIT’s price will rise above $77, a 28% rally from its Tuesday closing price of $60.40.

Market watcher EndGame Macro sees the trade as a bold bet, likely driven by expectations of major catalysts or as a hedge against a larger position.

That’s a high-conviction bet on a near-term upside breakout. With IBIT trading around $60.40 and the $77 strike sitting roughly 28% out of the money, this trader is either anticipating a major catalyst like a surge in ETF inflows, a macro pivot, or a regulatory greenlight or… https://t.co/fTiFEQGuZy — EndGame Macro (@onechancefreedm) June 4, 2025

BlackRock’s IBIT is breaking records and reaching major milestones. Just 1.4 years since its launch, it has secured a position among the top 25 largest ETFs, making it one of the fastest-growing ETFs in history, according to Bloomberg senior ETF strategist Eric Balchunas.

Here's a table of the Top 25 biggest ETFs and their age. At 1.4 yrs old $IBIT is youngest on list by NINE times. It's like an infant hanging out with teenagers and twenty-somethings. Quite poss the most insane IBIT stat yet (and there are many) via @SirYappityyapp pic.twitter.com/w63XSkD7f6 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 3, 2025

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume

On Tuesday, inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs resumed once again, with net inflows at $375 million. However, Ark Invest’s ARKB and Fidelity’s FBTC dominated the inflows yesterday, each more than $130 million. This comes after $1 billion outflows in the previous three trading sessions.

On Tuesday, Trump’s media company filed to launch a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, intending to track spot Bitcoin BTC $105 204 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $26.91 B and list it on the NYSE.

However, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas believes the move may be too late, as the market is already dominated by established giants like BlackRock and Fidelity, making it difficult for new entrants to compete effectively.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.