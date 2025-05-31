BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) Scoops A Massive 56,793 Bitcoins in May

Key Notes

Since its inception, BlackRock’s IBIT has accumulated a total of 660,842 BTC, with the IBIT share price showing strength.

Publicly traded companies, led by MicroStrategy and new players like Japan’s Metaplanets and Semler Scientific, are increasingly competing with ETFs in Bitcoin accumulation.

Over the past three quarters, corporate acquisitions have outpaced ETF inflows, with companies favoring slow and consistent treasury.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has stormed the cryptocurrency market this month in May, by buying a massive 56,7983 Bitcoins, registering the second-highest monthly inflows at $5.95 billion. The IBIT share price has also surged 12% over the past month, reflecting these inflows.

With these inflows, the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust has accumulated a total of 660,842 Bitcoin, with a total of $69.6 billion in assets under management as of the current BTC price.

For reference, back in April, BlackRock’s IBIT had net inflows of 28,011 Bitcoins, which showed that the inflows doubled in the month of May. After 31 days of consecutive inflows since mid-April, BlackRock’s IBIT clocked more than $410 million worth of outflows.

Commenting on this stellar growth, Nate Geraci, President of the ETF Store said: “iShares Bitcoin ETF no outflows streak comes to an end…$400+mil exits fund. What a run over past 30+ days though. IBIT now pushing $70bil in assets < 17 months since launch”.

Along with BlackRock’s IBIT, the inflows across all US Bitcoin ETF issuers remained healthy from mid-April, as the Bitcoin price recovered from lows under $65,000 on “Liberation Day” to hit an all-time high of over $111,000.

Bitcoin ETFs Face Competition From Public Traded Companies in BTC Accumulation

Publicly traded companies are emerging as dominant players in Bitcoin accumulation, surpassing spot ETFs in BTC acquisitions over the past three quarters, according to data shared by ecoinometrics.

Public companies are starting to outpace ETFs in Bitcoin accumulation. Over the past three quarters, they’ve added more BTC to their balance sheets than the spot ETFs. MicroStrategy is by far the largest corporate accumulator. But more and more public companies are following… pic.twitter.com/tSoR1nM845 — ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) May 30, 2025

Leading the charge here is Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate Bitcoin holder. However, a growing number of smaller public companies are now adopting similar strategies. Japan’s Metaplanets, Semler Scientific and other are some of the emerging firms that have increased their Bitcoin Treasury sizeably over the past few months.

Unlike the often volatile flows associated with ETFs, corporate treasury acquisitions are characterized by their consistency and resilience. These companies maintain a disciplined approach, acquiring Bitcoin without being influenced by price fluctuations.

Will BTC Price Drive Inflows Going Ahead?

Following the all-time highs of $111K, BTC price has seen a pullback and is currently trading at $103,507 as bearish sentiment grips the market. Similarly, the flow trajectory into Bitcoin ETFs has also reversed, showing that the institutional capital for fresh investments is waning. Unless bulls strike back, the demand for ETF products is likely to stay subdued.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.