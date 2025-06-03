Key Notes

Blockchain Group bought 624 BTC for $68 million, raising its total to 1,471 BTC.

The firm reports a BTC yield of 1,097.6% YTD and 47.9% QTD.

Institutional interest in Bitcoin continues to rise, with firms like Metaplanet and Coinbase joining in. .

Blockchain Group, a cryptocurrency firm based in Paris, has expanded its Bitcoin BTC $105 444 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.10 T Vol. 24h: $24.41 B holdings by purchasing an additional $68 million worth of the cryptocurrency. The company joins a growing number of organizations that are increasing their Bitcoin reserves and incorporating the asset into their corporate balance sheets.

In an announcement on X, Blockchain Group revealed that it recently acquired 624 Bitcoin for $68.7 million (equivalent to 60.2 million euros), bringing its total corporate holdings to 1,471 Bitcoin.

The Paris-based crypto firm, which describes itself as Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury company, reported that its Bitcoin holdings have yielded a return of 1,097.6% year-to-date (YTD) and 47.9% quarter-to-date (QTD).

Blockchain Group also completed its previously announced convertible bond sale, which was launched on May 26. The firm raised €55.3 million from Fulgur Ventures through this initiative, using the proceeds to purchase 544 Bitcoin.

Shift for Institutional Investors

Recently, more organizations have been actively adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets as part of a broader shift toward crypto-backed treasury strategies.

One example is Japan-based Metaplanet, which has adopted an aggressive Bitcoin acquisition approach. The company recently purchased an additional 1,088 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 8,888 BTC, surpassing Block Inc. to rank among the top ten corporate Bitcoin holders.

Metaplanet has achieved a 225% BTC yield year-to-date, including a 66.3% return in Q2 2025 alone. Its strategic moves, including an mNAV adjustment to 4.75, have driven a 155% increase in its stock price over the past month, underscoring its commitment to an all-in Bitcoin strategy.

The company also announced that it was securing $50 million by issuing zero-interest bonds, all of which are being acquired by Evo Fund, to expand its Bitcoin reserves.

Another example is Coinbase, which is targeting institutional investors with its recently launched Bitcoin Yield Fund. Designed to offer a stable entry point into crypto-based income strategies, the fund aims to deliver annual net returns of 4% to 8% on Bitcoin holdings.

With a focus on conservative yet consistent yields, Coinbase is positioning itself to meet growing institutional demand for structured Bitcoin investment opportunities.

