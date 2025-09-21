BNB Price Jumps 8% In New ATH, Founder Explains

Key Notes

BNB, the native cryptocurrency of BNB Chain, has continued its rally with another 8% upside on September 21. The BNB price is now trading at an all-time high of $1,088, with daily trading volumes surging 54% to $4.76 billion. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao recently shared the key factors behind this rally, adding that policy updates and chain upgrades have contributed to the rally.

Is BNB Price Preparing for a Mega Rally Ahead?

Over the weekend, BNB price staged a strong breakout above the $1,000 threshold. More importantly, this comes with strong trading volume, suggesting a major sentiment boost.

As per the Coinglass data, the BNB futures open interest has surged by 28% to more than $2.58 billion. Furthermore, the BNB futures daily trading volume is up by 128% to more than $5.56 billion.

Popular crypto analyst Crypto Patel stated that the token is only 100% away from the $2,000 price target and 400% from the $5,000 target. The analyst also added that the ongoing bull run is expanding faster than expected.

$BNB is only 100% away from my $2000 target…

And just 400% away from my $5000 target. This bull run is moving faster than anyone expected. Question is… will #BNB shock the market and deliver both in THIS cycle? @cz_binance @binance pic.twitter.com/Z6nwsvmBRZ — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) September 20, 2025

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently acknowledged the rally in BNB price while sharing his key insights about the upside. He said that in the last eight years, the altcoin has been a wealth creation machine for investors, seeing a 10,000x rally, all the way from $0.10 to now at $1,000.

Changpeng Zhao Explains Three Key Factors Contributing to the Rally

One of the major factors behind the BNB price upside is a strong policy shift observed under the Trump administration. Additionally, Zhao noted that the dismissal of the SEC lawsuit against Binance, Binance.US, and Zhao in May eased regulatory concerns. This helped to further overcome the uncertainty over whether BNB might be classified as a security.

The second major development is BNB Chain has introduced major performance upgrades, cutting block times from three seconds to just 0.75 seconds. Additionally, they have also reduced gas fees by tenfold, significantly lowering transaction costs.

Zhao noted that these enhancements drove a sharp rise in network activity, with BNB Chain registering the highest transaction volumes among blockchains. Ecosystem growth also accelerated, marked by the launch of hundreds of AI projects and the deployment of multiple real-world asset issuers.

The third major upgrade is that BNB Chain caters to the growing stablecoin ecosystem. WLF has launched USD1 stablecoin, the first native stablecoin on BNB Chain, addressing the void created by BUSD’s shutdown in 2023. Liquidity on the network has since strengthened, with USD1 rapidly gaining traction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.