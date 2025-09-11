Key Notes

BNB hit a new record price of $907.33 on Sept.10, 2025 at 13:49 UTC.

The rally followed earlier highs of $864 and $882 on Aug.14 and 21, respectively.

Derivatives data shows $1.67 billion in futures volume and a major imbalance in liquidations in favor of short positions.

Binance Coin BNB $899.3 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $125.40 B Vol. 24h: $1.90 B set a new all-time high on Wednesday, reaching $906.12 after a strong, multi-day rally.

The peak was recorded on Sept. 10, with the majority of the trading volume registered on the Binance exchange.

The new record was the culmination of steady gains throughout the week. The price first set a new high on Aug. 14 when it reached $864, which was followed by another record of $882 on Aug. 21 before reaching its current peak.

Market Momentum and Futures Activity

As of Thursday, Sept. 11, the price has seen a minor retracement, trading at approximately $900. Price action on Thursday, Sept. 11, confirms this consolidation.

The BNB/USDT chart shows the token rallied from a low of around $894 to an intraday high of approximately $902.50 before pulling back to the $900 level, where it is currently trading.

Market data indicates strong momentum behind the price movement. According to Coinglass, 24-hour futures trading volume for BNB reached $1.67 billion, with open interest at $1.65 billion.

During the same period, $1.44 million in short positions were liquidated, compared to $120,680 in longs. The notable imbalance in liquidations suggests a short squeeze may have intensified the rally.

BNB has reached an all-time high!⁰Thank you for all your continued support. 💛 With Binance Earn, your BNB don't just sit idle, you can earn APR plus multiple rewards: 🔸 Launchpool

🔸 Hodler Airdrops

🔸 Megadrop (Applicable to BNB Locked Products only) Explore now 👉… pic.twitter.com/fJvDQuK9OM — Binance (@binance) September 11, 2025

This price rally comes just ahead of the next scheduled quarterly token burn, a key event in BNB’s economic calendar.

A key factor in the token’s economics is its deflationary model. An “Auto-Burn” system is in place to reduce BNB’s total supply over time.

The most recent quarterly burn in July 2025 removed over 1.59 million BNB from circulation, valued at more than $1 billion at the time.

The upcoming 33rd burn for Q3 is estimated to remove another 1.47 million BNB and is expected to occur in October.

Strong performance in early August renewed bullish sentiment across the market, prompting some analysts to set ambitious future price targets for BNB. At the time of writing, BNB is consolidating around the $900 mark.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.