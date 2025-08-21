Key Notes

World Liberty Financial treasury holdings hit $548 million, where USD1 now accounts for 39% of World Liberty’s portfolio at $212 million.

The firm is also exploring a $1.5 billion fundraising for a publicly traded entity to hold WLFI tokens.

The minting coincided with Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s speech praising stablecoins and highlighting the GENIUS Act as a key milestone.

World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s decentralized finance (DeFi) project, minted more than $200 million in USD1 stablecoins on August 20.

This move comes shortly after Fed Governor Christopher Waller praised stablecoins.

World Liberty announced on X that it minted $205 million worth of its stablecoin, USD1, for treasury purposes.

As a result, the total supply for the stablecoin has reached a record $2.4 billion. This marks the token’s first major increase since late April.

🚨 We just minted $205,000,000 of USD1 for the WLFI Treasury🚨 The fastest-growing stablecoin of all time continues to scale. Backed 1:1 by USD and U.S. Treasuries. Transparent. Reliable. Built for the future of global finance. $USD1 ☝️| $WLFI 🦅 — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 20, 2025

Launched in early April, the Trump family-backed stablecoin has quickly become the world’s sixth-largest by market capitalization.

Tether currently leads the market with its USDT stablecoin, holding a 60% market share and a $167 billion market cap. Nasdaq-listed Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, ranks second with a 24% market share.

Earlier this month, the Trump family DeFi project declared that it is working on a new loyalty program for the USD1 stablecoin holders.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Treasury Holdings Hit Record Highs

According to data from blockchain analytics platform Nansen, the latest USD1 mint has pushed World Liberty Financial’s treasury holdings to a record $548 million.

USD1 is now the firm’s largest crypto holding at $212 million, accounting for 39% of its total portfolio. Aave Ethereum USDT (AETHUSDT) follows with $85 million, alongside an equivalent value in Ether ETH $4 274 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $516.12 B Vol. 24h: $33.44 B , as the project holds 19,650 ETH worth about $4,283 each.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that World Liberty Financial is considering creating a publicly traded company to hold its WLFI tokens.

As a result, the company is planning a $1.5 billion fundraising for the same. Market analysts believe that the WLFI token could be among the top ten digital assets upon launch.

Regulator Getting Bullish on Stablecoins

The USD1 mint occurred just hours after Federal Reserve Governor Waller delivered a pro-crypto speech highlighting the role of stablecoins. During a blockchain conference in Wyoming on August 20, Waller said:

“I believe that stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of the dollar internationally. Stablecoins also have the potential to improve retail and cross-border payments.”

Waller stated that the GENIUS Act, signed into law last month, represents “an important step for the payment stablecoin market” and could enable stablecoins to realize their full potential.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.