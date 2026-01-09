BNY Rolls Out Tokenized Deposits for Near Real-Time Institutional Settlement

Key Notes

The platform creates 1:1 digital representations of existing deposits without issuing new money or bypassing regulations.

Clients can transfer mirrored balances instantly to meet margin calls, eliminating legacy batch processing delays.

BlackRock and Standard Chartered pursue similar tokenization strategies as RWA adoption accelerates industry-wide.

BNY, one of the largest global financial services platforms with over $55 trillion in assets, has launched a tokenized deposit capability on its Digital Assets platform. This new feature mirrors institutional clients’ existing cash balances on a private blockchain. It enables near-real-time settlement.

The service begins with collateral and margin workflows. BNY’s traditional core banking systems keep all official records in their own private blockchain. BNY launched this new service after deploying tokenization services for money market funds with Goldman Sachs, which was announced in July 2025.

How BNY’s Tokenized Deposits Work

According to the company blog, BNY creates on-chain digital book entries that correspond 1:1 to clients’ existing demand deposit claims at the bank. It does not issue new money. BNY records these tokens on its private, permissioned blockchain, which provides a secure, internal network for authorized users. The bank maintains the legal deposits on conventional ledgers for regulatory and reporting purposes.

When a client needs to meet margin calls or move collateral, participating institutions can transfer the mirrored balances on-chain in near real time. This setup aims to cut settlement frictions. It also supports an always-on operating model. According to their announcement, the system does not bypass bank supervision or existing risk controls.

BREAKING: #BNY expands digital cash capabilities by enabling the on‑chain mirrored representation of client deposit balances on its #DigitalAssets platform via #tokenized deposits. This launch helps advance BNY’s ambitions to support programmable, on‑chain cash for institutional… pic.twitter.com/gQRiZuS0va — BNY (@BNYglobal) January 9, 2026

The rollout first targets collateral and margin workflows. Here, intraday liquidity needs and settlement timing are the greatest sources of sensitivity. Institutions shift tokenized balances across the network within seconds to meet margin requirements. They avoid reliance on legacy cut-off times or batch processes.

“As institutional markets move toward always-on operating models, BNY is committed to innovating and helping define how cash moves across the modern financial system,” said Carolyn Weinberg, BNY’s Chief Product and Innovation Officer.

The Financial Industry is Looking Deeper Into Tokenization

BNY is not the only company launching tokenized products. BlackRock, another major financial company, has announced that the “tokenization of all assets” has begun. It expects to tokenize more than $4.1 trillion in traditional products.

Standard Chartered launched a similar tokenized deposit product in December 2025. Goldman Sachs also continually investigates and develops new tokenized products.

This new institutional trend follows the big impetus set in 2025, with the development of Real World Assets (RWA). Over the last year, the real-world use cases of RWA and related projects have grown explosively. Announcements like this show that this technology will likely remain trendy in 2026.

