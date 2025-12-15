Brazil’s Largest Bank Endorses Bitcoin for Investor Portfolios

Key Notes

Itaú Asset Management, Brazil’s largest privately-owned asset manager, is now officially advising its clients to buy Bitcoin BTC $89 729 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $35.48 B . This marks a major turning point for crypto adoption in Latin America. The firm suggests a “calibrated” 1% to 3% portfolio allocation to Bitcoin. Among the foundations of this decision, experts cite its low correlation with traditional assets as a key benefit for diversification.

The recommendation came from Renato Eid, the firm’s head of beta strategies, in a year-end analyst note. Eid emphasized a long-term, disciplined approach, advising clients to resist reacting to short-term market volatility. The core of the bank’s thesis rests on Bitcoin’s utility as a partial hedge against currency depreciation and global instability.

“It calls for moderation and discipline: set a strategic slice (for example, 1%–3% of the total portfolio), keep a long-term horizon and resist the temptation to react to short-term noise,” Eid stated in the note.

This guidance aligns Itaú with other global financial heavyweights. Bank of America has previously suggested a similar allocation of up to 4% for some investors, while BlackRock has also signaled approval for modest Bitcoin holdings. At the time of the announcement, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $90,329, down approximately 2.34% over the preceding 24 hours.

The Institutional Take

Itaú’s recommendation is more than just a bullish signal; it’s a strategic move to institutionalize crypto in a region historically plagued by currency devaluation. For Brazilian investors, the advice to use Bitcoin as a hedge is not theoretical. It’s a practical response to local economic realities.

This endorsement provides a regulatory and compliance “green light” for high-net-worth individuals and family offices in Brazil who were previously hesitant to enter the crypto market. The move also legitimizes Itaú’s own crypto products, including its BITI11 spot Bitcoin ETF, which creates a direct funnel for institutional capital into the asset class.

